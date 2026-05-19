Police Rescue 30 Foreign Nationals, Dismantle Cross-Border Human Trafficking Syndicate

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has recorded a significant breakthrough in its crackdown on transnational organised crime with the rescue of 30 foreign nationals and the dismantling of a cross-border human trafficking syndicate operating within the Federal Capital Territory and neighbouring communities.

The operation also led to the arrest of 13 suspects linked to the criminal network.

In a statement, the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, said those arrested include: Abdul Ngaki, identified as the principal suspect and leader of the syndicate, alongside Fatimah Kulibali, Ahmad Kasango, Sidibe Musa, Muhammad Dembele, Saidu Traore, Ali Koulibaly, Abdul Ngeki, Ahmed Sirma, Laya Bando, Aisha Dembele, Abi Togo, and Awa Tesure.

According to the statement, investigations began after intelligence reports revealed the disappearance of several foreign nationals within Nigeria under suspicious circumstances.

Preliminary findings showed that the syndicate targeted vulnerable young persons from West African countries, particularly Mali and Gabon, by luring them with false promises of migration opportunities to Europe and lucrative employment in Nigeria.

Victims were reportedly persuaded to pay processing and transportation fees before being moved to residential locations in Mararaba and Karu, Nasarawa State, where they were held in exploitative and restrictive conditions.

Further investigations revealed that victims who were unable to meet additional financial demands were forced into participating in staged kidnapping schemes allegedly orchestrated by the syndicate.

Under the arrangement, victims were compelled to contact their relatives in their home countries while pretending to have been kidnapped, thereby putting pressure on family members to pay ransom into accounts controlled by the criminal network.

Acting on credible inte-lligence, operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) carried out coordinated operations on 7 May 2026 at identified hideouts along Barrister Road, Rugan Dakachi, Nasarawa State.

The operation led to the rescue of 30 victims, all identified as Malian nationals, and the arrest of 13 suspects directly connected to the syndicate.

The Nigeria Police Force reaffirmed its commitment to combating human trafficking, transnational organised crime, and all forms of exploitation, while assuring the public that all individuals connected to the criminal network would be brought to justice.