Kwara APC: Defining Moment for Yahaya Seriki

Saadat Yetunde Yusuf writes that the All Progressives Congress faces a defining moment in making the right choice to sustain the O to ge momentum and win the 2027 general elections in Kwara state.

Politics often presents moments that define not only the future of a party, but also the character of its leadership culture. For the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, the build-up to the 2027 governorship race is gradually becoming one of such defining moments.

At the center of the conversation is Ambassador Abdulfatai Yahaya Seriki Gambari, popularly known as Amba, a successful businessman, goal-getter political strategist, results-proven grassroots mobilizer, and founder of Kursi Group of Companies.

His growing political profile within the APC is no longer speculative; it reflects years of visible sacrifice, party loyalty, organizational influence, and expanding economic relevance. His emergence is significant not simply because he seeks political office, but because it represents a broader question confronting the APC in Kwara: should the party reward consistency, loyalty, and long-term investment in its political structure, or embrace poor reward system?

To understand the momentum around Seriki, one must revisit the political transformation that reshaped Kwara in 2019. The O’toge revolution remains one of the most remarkable political shifts in the state’s democratic history. It dismantled an entrenched political structure and repositioned the APC as the dominant political force in Kwara. But that victory did not happen by accident. It was built through strategic coordination, grassroots mobilization, and internal compromise by key actors committed to a common objective. Among those central figures was this enigma, Abdulfatai Seriki.

When Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq emerged as the APC governorship candidate in 2019, Seriki stepped aside and accepted the responsibility of serving as Director-General of the campaign. It was a decision that demonstrated unusual political maturity in an environment where personal ambition often overrides collective interest.

That campaign eventually produced a historic electoral victory and fundamentally altered the political direction of the state.

Since then, Seriki has maintained a reputation for consistency within the APC fold. In moments where political disagreements could have triggered division, he chose party stability over personal frustration. Even when many supporters believed he deserved greater political consideration, he remained committed to the party’s broader objectives. That consistency has now become one of his strongest political assets.

In contemporary Nigerian politics, loyalty is frequently transactional and temporary. Alliances shift quickly, and many politicians abandon structures once personal expectations are not immediately met. Seriki’s political trajectory appears different. His supporters argue that he has repeatedly demonstrated the capacity to subordinate personal ambition to collective party success.

This perception explains the increasing support around his possible governorship ambition. The recent APC Unity Rally in Ilorin further amplified that momentum.

Far beyond a routine political gathering, the rally projected a party attempting to consolidate internally ahead of the next electoral cycle. Seriki’s visible role at the event reflected his growing influence within the APC structure and reinforced the perception that he has become the party’s most prominent mobilizing figures in Kwara.

The rally also carried strategic symbolism.

The large turnout, enthusiastic street participation, and chants openly identifying with his political movement revealed a level of grassroots emotional connection that political parties often struggle to manufacture artificially. In Nigerian politics, emotional capital matters. It influences voter behavior, strengthens political identity, and sustains long-term loyalty.

More importantly, the rally communicated a message of party discipline at a time when internal disputes continue to weaken political organizations across the country. Seriki’s public appeal for members to remain loyal to the APC regardless of future outcomes reflected political restraint and organizational maturity.

For the APC, preserving internal cohesion ahead of 2027 will be critical. Kwara’s political history has consistently shown that unity remains one of the party’s strongest electoral weapons. A fragmented primary process or prolonged internal conflict could reopen old divisions and create opportunities for opposition forces seeking political relevance in the state. This is why many stakeholders increasingly see consensus and continuity as strategic necessities rather than mere political preferences.

However, Seriki’s growing relevance is not rooted in politics alone. His expanding profile in business and enterprise has also contributed significantly to his public appeal, particularly among younger voters and economically conscious stakeholders.

As founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kursi Group, he has built a reputation as one of Kwara’s notable indigenous entrepreneurs with interests spanning critical sectors of the economy.

Particularly noteworthy is the company’s growing footprint in the solid minerals sector. At a time when Nigeria continues to search for sustainable economic diversification beyond oil dependence, indigenous investment in mining and mineral processing carries strategic importance. Seriki’s involvement in refining solid minerals into finished products reflects a transition from traditional commerce into industrial value addition — an area widely regarded as essential to Nigeria’s long-term economic growth. This distinction matters.

Nigeria has historically exported raw materials while importing finished products at significantly higher costs. Entrepreneurs who invest in local refining and industrial processing help retain economic value within the country, stimulate employment, encourage technology transfer, and strengthen local production capacity.

Through Kursi Group, Seriki is increasingly being associated with this evolving model of indigenous enterprise.

The recent unveiling of a new branch of Kursi Investment Limited in Abuja further reinforced that image. The event attracted high-profile personalities, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, Governor AbdulRazaq, respected traditional rulers, religious leaders, business figures, and senior public personalities from across the country.

Such gatherings are not merely ceremonial. In Nigerian political and business culture, they often reflect recognition, credibility, and influence.

The presence of respected retired jurist, Hon Justice Issa Ayo Salami, alongside traditional and religious leaders, added symbolic weight to the occasion. It projected Seriki not just as a politician, but as a businessman whose growing national relevance is attracting institutional respect beyond partisan circles.

Supporters also point to his accessibility and youth engagement as defining strengths. In a country where millions of young people remain disconnected from governance and economic opportunity, political figures who combine entrepreneurship with grassroots accessibility often resonate strongly with the electorate. Seriki’s image as a mobilizer, philanthropist, and enterprise-driven leader aligns with this evolving expectation among younger Nigerians.

For many within Kwara APC, the argument in his favor is therefore both political and strategic. Politically, he represents continuity with the existing APC structure that emerged after the O’toge movement. Strategically, he embodies a blend of grassroots mobilization, business exposure, organizational experience, and economic orientation that many supporters believe fits the future direction of the state.

Still, the APC faces an important responsibility moving forward. Political momentum alone does not guarantee electoral success. Sustaining party unity, managing competing interests, and ensuring transparent internal processes will remain essential. The party must avoid unnecessary divisions capable of weakening years of political consolidation.

The larger issue ultimately goes beyond individual ambition. It concerns the type of political culture the APC intends to institutionalize in Kwara State. Political parties strengthen when sacrifice, loyalty, and long-term commitment are rewarded. They weaken when opportunism consistently overrides consistency.

As 2027 approaches, the APC has an opportunity to reinforce the values it publicly promotes — discipline, continuity, loyalty, and service.

For many observers, Seriki’s political journey increasingly reflects those values.

From the trenches of the O’toge struggle to the consolidation of the APC structure, from grassroots mobilization to indigenous enterprise development through Kursi Group, his profile continues to evolve beyond conventional politics.

The coming months will determine how the APC navigates this transition. But one reality is already becoming clear: Seriki has moved from being merely a loyal party figure to becoming one of the defining political personalities shaping the future conversation around Kwara politics and the APC’s path toward 2027.

-Dr Yusuf writes from Ilorin East LGA.