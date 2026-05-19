2027: As Race to Represent Idemili North/South Gathers Momentum…

David-Chyddy Eleke looks at the scramble by Anambra politicians for tickets of political parties for the 2027 poll to represent Idemili North and South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Idemili North and South Federal Constituency is made up of two local government areas in Anambra State. Both local government areas are considered the most populous in terms of voter concentration in the entire state, and fall within Anambra Central senatorial zone, but bordering the popular commercial city, Onitsha which though is in Anambra North senatorial district.

Given the above features and the cosmopolitan nature of Anambra State, it is not a surprise that the people of the area are very politically aware, a feature which usually makes elections keen and competitive.

In the run up to next year’s general election, political gladiators in the area are already warming up to pick the tickets of their various political parties for the contest of the House of Representatives seat of the area.

Some of the parties expected to be on the ballot are; the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA); an emerging force in the state political space, Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), which is the ruling party in the country.

Bearing in mind the competitive nature of the election, political parties have to choose their best candidates to be able to compete favourably.

While the incumbent member of House of Representatives for the area, Hon Harris Okonkwo is running for a second term on the platform of NDC with few challengers, APGA has four candidates already cleared for the primary election of the party. They included Paschal Metuh, Kenechukwu Igboebisi, Ikenna Iyiegbu and Ifeanyi Ibezi, but sources said just two have the capacity to compete. They are Dr Ifeanyi Ibezi and Hon Ikenna Iyiegbu.

While both men would be going all out to battle it out this coming Saturday to determine who picks the flag, the zoning arrangement and equity that exists in the area have already put Iyiegbu at advantage against Ibezi, as electorates would be more disposed to a candidate from Idemili South Local Government Area where Hon Okonkwo hails from.

Presently, the people of the area seem disposed to having a representative from Idemili South, because of the zoning formula and the need for the people of the zone to equal the number of turns already taken by their counterpart in Idemili North which leaves Okonkwo at an advantageous position for the seat.

But Okonkwo who is positioned for the position is being challenged by four other candidates for the ticket of NDC. They are Chuka Ezewune, Eric Anyaneme, Ifeanyi Mbanusi and Chiogo Ikokwu.

Sources said Okonkwo stands a better chance to fly the party’s ticket for several reasons.

He is an incumbent in the position, and NDC needs to field a candidate who has both the financial capability and the popularity to match other candidates from other parties.

Also, Okonkwo has remained consistent in being a supporter of the presidential hopeful of the party, and his support as an incumbent would be useful for Peter Obi in ensuring a landslide victory in Anambra State at the presidential election.

Though APC remains the ruling party in the country but its impact and visibility is not felt in Anambra State.

So it’s candidate would not be seen as much threat to both APGA and NDC, which has suddenly become the darling party of electorates, because of the love for Obi who could emerge the party’s presidential ticket.

Besides the many advantages that Okonkwo possess, he is largely seen to have performed creditably in the last three and half years of representing Idemili North and South Federal Constituency, surpassing records of his predecessors in the House of Representatives.

Some of his achievements include 13 bills, five motions and four petitions. For his numerous works, he has also been awarded severally, including; Best performing first-time lawmaker of the year 2023 by United Business Women Association of Nigeria and Diaspora. Prestigious LEE leadership excellence Awards at first-time house of Representative member of the year 2023. ICON of Youth empowerment by Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN). Integrity Icon of Nigeria (ION) Award for Ethical Leadership by the centre for Ethics and Self-Value Onentation. Also, Dedicated Legislative Oversight and Public Health Advocacy Award.

Some of his bills include; Federal College of Entrepreneurship and skills acquisition, Ogidi, Anambra State (Establishment) Bill, 2023. 38. Federal Medical Centre Act, Awka Ettti, Anambra State (Amendment) Bill, 2023. Federal Polytechnic Act, Oba, Anambra State (Amendment) Bill, 2023. Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria Act, Nnobi, Anambra State (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The Nigerian Police Training College, Umuoji, Anarnbra State (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The Mining Intelligence and Security through Public-Private Partnership across Mining Communities in Nigeria (Amendment) Bill, 2023. Sustainable Mining Infrastructure Development Bill, 2023. Labour Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025, among others.

Okonkwo at least made the presence of his representation felt in every community under the constutuency he represents.