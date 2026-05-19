Ogun ADC Aspirant Challenges APC, PDP Counterparts to Debate

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) gubernatorial aspirant for Ogun State ahead of the 2017 elections, Dr Biodun Collins Ogundipe, has challenged his counterparts in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Solomon Adeola, and Hon Ladipupo Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to a debate on their vision to move the state forward.

Ogundipe, an aerospace engineer and Artificial Intelligence expert popularly known as BCO, threw the challenge in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during his meeting with party leaders. members and supporters in Ogun Central.

The meeting, held at Idiaba, Abeokuta, attracted stakeholders from the six local government areas of Abeokuta South, Abeokuta North, Odeda, Obafemi/Owode, Ifo, and Ewekoro.

According to Ogundipe, Nigerians are already tired of the APC and are now looking for an alternative since the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had been disorganised, apart from the fact that the aspirant is from the same Remo Local Government Area where the incumbent Governor, Dapo Abiodun, hails from.

Ogundipe, who hailed from Odeda Local Government in Ogun Central senatorial district, said he had what it takes to make the Gateway State not to look out for money from the monthly Federal Allocation in view of the economic potential of the state.

The aspirant said if elected as the governor of the state, he would use his vast private sector experience to generate employment for residents of the state in different strata of the populace.

He promised that youth unemployment would be tackled first by conducting a census of various youths to actually know what different categories can be engaged.

Ogundipe said: “It will never happen that somebody will not be employed after leaving school and with lots of money spent on his or her education.

“Equally, those who did not go to school will also be engaged meaningfully if I am elected the governor in 2027. Marketmen and women, traders, and artisans will also be taken care of.

“Let me add this. Our own empowerment and assistance will not be like the Trader money arrangement, which was being done to benefit only the few while the bulk of the money was being shared by those implementing it.

“The government lacks sincerity in what they are doing, and it is intentional to make people worship those in authority. All these will change if I am elected governor.

“We shall make use of cooperative societies in the implementation of our credit assistance programme so that it can be well managed.

“We know what we want to do when we get to the office. We have a good template of governance and policies to transform the state and the people.”

According to him, “I am now challenging other aspirants from APC, PDP, and other parties to open debates on policies and programmes to develop and transform Ogun State. Let us do this and let the people assess us.”