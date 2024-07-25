Tinubu in Closed-door Meeting With APC Govs

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting, holding in the office of the president, is coming in the wake of growing calls by the youths for nationwide protests over the economic hardship being faced by the citizenry.

The Chairman of the Progressives’ Governors Forum and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, led his colleagues to the meeting.

The agenda of the meeting is unknown but it may not be unconnected with the planned protests scheduled to take place across the country from August 1.

Thursday’s meeting with the president is a follow-up to the gathering of the governors on Wednesday night and comes after a last-minute cancellation of the National Economic Council meeting.

Details later…