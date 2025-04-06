Seven Die, Four Injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash

Tragedy struck on Saturday morning when seven persons died in a multiple road crash along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, with four others sustaining injuries.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the incident in a statement by the Route Commander and Chief Public Education Officer, Florence Okupe, on behalf of the Ogun State sector command in Abeokuta.

According to the statement, 15 people were involved in the accident, comprising 13 male adults and two females.

Of the total number, seven persons – six males and one female – were confirmed dead while three male adults and one female adult sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The FRSC attributed the cause of the crash to excessive speeding by a Mack truck, which reportedly lost control and rammed into two other vehicles, resulting in the fatal incident.

“The injured victims were taken to Divine Touch Hospital and Glory Center Hospital, Ibafo, while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at Idera morgue in Sagamu,” the statement said.

Okupe added that the vehicles involved in the crash were promptly towed off the road to ensure the free flow of traffic.

Sector Commander, Fasakin Akinwumi, who visited the crash site for further investigation, sympathised with the families of the victims and advised them to contact the FRSC office in Ibafo for more information.