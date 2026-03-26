Turaki: PDP Leaders on Both Sides Have Broken the Ice, Exploring Pathways to Peace

• Says party willing to make sacrifices, bend over, but will field candidates in 2027

•Hints they’re ready to withdraw all cases, settle out of court

•ADC must adopt northern strategy to challenge Tinubu, Dele Momodu warns

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





After two days of meeting, the Tanimu Turaki-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disclosed that the factional leaders on both sides have broken the ice and are already exploring various pathways to a lasting resolution.

Turaki said the party was willing to make sacrifices for peace, including bending over and backwards. But he insisted PDP would field candidates for all positions in next year’s general election.

He assured members that all hopes towards reconciliation were not lost, but said such efforts must be within the dictates of the party’s constitution.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC), Turaki said, “I can unequivocally confirm that, as of today, leaders on both sides have broken the ice and are exploring various pathways towards a lasting resolution.

“We urge our supporters across the board to immediately de-escalate high-tempered communications and actions, so as not to jeopardise the ongoing peace efforts.

“To all aspirants who have stood with us thus far, we assure you that, by the grace of God, our party will field candidates for all elective offices, in compliance with Article 6(2) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

“In obedience to the advisory of the Court of Appeal, Ibadan, a few weeks ago, the parties in the suit should explore reconciliation to save the party from further strife and provide a platform for aspirants to seek elective offices in the coming elections.”

Turaki said, “The Board of Trustees of the party, ably led by His Excellency, Senator Adolphus Wabara, GCON, constituted a high-powered committee to interface with our estranged party members, with a view to resolving outstanding issues and repositioning the party for the elections.

“In furtherance of this, the National Working Committee immediately issued a notice postponing the National Executive Committee and National Caucus meetings earlier scheduled to be held two days later, as a demonstration of good faith.

“We also de-escalated combative communication on all fronts.”

However, he said, “While we expected a reciprocal gesture, what we have witnessed instead is the weaponisation of hurtful rhetoric and the issuance of derogatory statements.

“Notwithstanding, we remain mindful of the far-reaching implications of this dispute, particularly within the tight timelines of the extant Electoral Act. We, therefore, call on the leadership of the other group to act in the overall interest of our numerous party members who look to our platform to pursue elective offices.

“We also sincerely appreciate Nigerians across the country who have continued to show interest in our party and have registered via our e-registration platform, www.iampdp.org.

“Despite recent challenges, the faith of our core supporters remains unshaken. It is for them that we are making every effort to resolve the issues before us.”

The PDP leader stated, “As we are aware, democracy is not merely about the periodic conduct of elections; it also requires a virile opposition and an active civil society to hold government accountable.

“As Nigeria’s only surviving legacy party in the current republic, with the rare privilege of having led this country for 16 years, we remain committed to defending and consolidating our democracy, even as an opposition party.”

He said, “We call on those in authority to remain conscious that they are delegates of the people, and that their actions must, at all times, align with the will of the people. Ultimate power resides with the people; it must therefore remain the centre piece of governance.”

Turaki conveyed the NWC’s “unanimous vote of confidence passed on Governors Bala Mohammed and Seyi Makinde for their resilience and steadfast leadership in the face of recent challenges”.

He reassured Nigerians that PDP was “alive and will participate in the forthcoming elections, offering a credible platform for robust political contests at all levels, so that power may truly return to the people”.

Fielding questions at the press conference Turaki stated, ‘’We have hope and confidence that we can still work together. We have confidence that in life there are times to fight and there are also times to make peace. But even when you choose to fight and go to war and win the war, you also need to win the peace.

‘’So, if you have a pathway to winning the peace without necessarily going to war, why not take peace and forego the war?’’

Turaki said, ‘’Let me also add that we understand that in human life, every time something good is coming your way, there are people from unimaginable and unbelievable quarters – sometimes those you think are friends or family – who will be the first to rise and truncate those good things coming your way.

‘’I am not saying there are no good elements on both sides whose sole intention is to preserve peace in this country. I am saying there are some people fighting so that this party will go down.

‘’From last night, these two elements have been identified and flushed out in the discussions between the two sides.

“Matters in court continue. Even as I speak, there are cases filed by both parties, including appeals at the Court of Appeal. Some appeals have been filed by them, others by us, though some have not been taken.”

Turaki said, ‘’As a senior lawyer, I can say that the best judges would advise parties to explore out-of-court settlements whenever possible. In Nigeria, once parties go to court, more issues emerge, and relationships rarely recover.

‘’We have chosen the path of peace in the overall interest of party members, particularly our teeming supporters, who want PDP to remain an effective platform for the forthcoming elections.

“As soon as we reach agreeable terms, which we will honour even in the Court of Appeal, we will willingly withdraw all cases—whether at the Federal High Court, Court of Appeal, Supreme Court, or elsewhere—to give peace a chance.

‘’All cases will give way for peace as soon as we reach that point.”

He said, “On the issue of compromise, we are willing to bend as far as our necks and backs allow. We are ready to make all sorts of sacrifices in the overall interest of the party.

‘’PDP will not die. Everything possible will be done to make this reconciliation work; nothing is impossible. Issues such as attendance at the convention are among those to be discussed. Once these matters are deliberated, the parties and delegates will decide whether the convention needs to continue.

‘’These issues are on the table and will be considered carefully.”

Turaki identified resilience as a unique feature of PDP, saying, “We have internal shock absorbers that allow us to come together and resolve differences in a family manner, without giving room for outside speculation.

‘’For PDP to have survived as the only legacy party since 1990 demonstrates something special and unique about us. These unique features will be deployed to reunite PDP’s family. I want to assure Nigerians that PDP is alive and all hope is not lost.”

Dele Momodu: ADC Must Adopt Northern Strategy to Challenge Tinubu in 2027 Polls

A chieftain of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) and media entrepreneur, Basorun Dele Momodu, urged the party to adopt a clear-cut, strategy-driven approach if it hoped to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

Speaking during a television interview, Momodu stressed that the battle ahead would require unity, experience, and technical planning rather than mere popularity.

Momodu dismissed the narrative of an unwritten North-South agreement on zoning and power rotation as misleading.

He said, “Let us stop promoting this falsehood. There has never been a time when the north did eight years and the south automatically had to do eight years. The constitution does not stop anyone from contesting.”

He advised ADC to focus its strategy on northern Nigeria, citing growing discontent within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“If I am to advise ADC, go to the north, where there is crisis and dissatisfaction. Those who worked for Tinubu are angry and feel abandoned. That is where the opportunity lies,” he said.

Momodu stressed, “What it takes to win an election is not just the crowd; it is not just the noise; it is not just your ideas; it is not how brilliant you are.

“Tinubu is so formidable that you are not just going to produce a candidate who can take him out. It doesn’t work that way.”

He emphasised the importance of political structure and experience, recalling past elections.

He explained, “You need structures. I was part of the Buhari movement. The amount of money spent on monitoring every polling unit nationwide – that is what wins elections.

“The three major factors that affect elections are ethnicity, religion, and a lot of cash. Time is not on our side. We must come together immediately and make a decision. How? I don’t know, but it must be done.”

On the issue of party leadership and candidacy, Momodu insisted that no individual should dominate ADC, saying, “There is no one in our party who can say he owns the party, not Atiku Abubakar, not Peter Obi; nobody can make such a claim. ADC will determine who gets the ticket based on strategy, not the dictate of one man or woman.”

He pointed out that the party already had credible contenders, including Atiku and Obi, stating, “You do not need to reinvent the wheel. You already have people who have gone through this process and understand the challenges.”

Pressure on Atiku to Step Down as Obi, Kwankwaso Rekindle Plot to Unseat Tinubu

At the ADC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, yesterday, pressure was mounted on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to step down his presidential ambition to make way for younger persons.

The pressure came following the announcement by the national chairman of Labour Party (LP), Nenadi Usman, that the party had zoned its presidential ticket to the south.

As expected, APC will at its Saturday national convention announce Tinubu as the ruling party’s presidential candidate.

But no agreement or decision had been reached on where ADC would zone its presidential ticket.

Some ADC members known to have presidential ambitions include Atiku, Obi, Chubuike Amaechi, and Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

The PDP group loyal to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, had also concluded all arrangements to announce their support for the president in 2027.

According to members of ADC NEC, who spoke anonymously, it is expedient that the party zones its presidential ticket to the south as other parties have done.

But others argued that the north would vote en bloc for Atiku, should he insist on contesting the coming election.

However, last Sunday’s Sallah visit to the leader of Kwankwasiyya Movement, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, in Kano State, by the 2023 presidential candidate of LP, Obi, has continued to reinvigorate the need to zone the ADC presidential ticket to south as other political parties are doing.

According to a post shared on X by Dr. Yunusa Tanko, Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, following Obi’s meeting with Kwankwaso, the engagement focused on “strategising for our collective interest to make Nigeria work again for all of us.”

The visit stirred fresh speculation about a possible alliance between the two men whose separate ambitions in 2023 might have cost them a collective opportunity.

There were also speculations about moves by former President Olusegun Obasanjo to rally key opposition figures ahead of the 2027 general election.

It was gathered that a committee set up by Obasanjo in December had already initiated talks involving Obi and Kwankwaso, with stakeholders working towards a possible alliance.

It is believed that any successful coalition would likely require the involvement of all major opposition figures, including Atiku and Amaechi, to achieve a unified front.

The meeting in Kano indicated that Kwankwaso was now under pressure from political stakeholders to reconsider joining a broader opposition alliance.

The success of the proposed coalition would depend on the ability of ADC leaders to manage competing interests and build consensus among the various political blocs ahead of 2027.

National Legal Adviser of New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Magaji Mato, said Nigerians were increasingly calling for a political alliance between Obi and Kwankwaso ahead of the 2027 elections.

Mato made the remarks while speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Tuesday, where he described the emerging political alignment as one long anticipated by many Nigerians.

According to him, the combination of Obi and Kwankwaso represents a new generation of leadership that Nigerians consider capable, experienced, and physically fit to govern.

He said both men had been tested in leadership and enjoyed a level of trust among citizens who were seeking change in the country’s political direction.

A public affairs analyst and communication expert at Peaceland University, Enugu, Nduka Odo, described the recent meeting between Obi and Kwankwaso as a critical turning point for Nigeria’s opposition ahead of the 2027 elections.

Odo said the alliance talks were long overdue, stating that both politicians should have initiated such discussions as far back as 2022.

He described the recent Kano meeting as a “shocker” in Nigeria’s political landscape, warning that the growing dominance of the ruling APC, poses a threat to opposition politics.

18 Osun Lawmakers Set to Dump Accord Party Amid Leadership Crisis, Court Battle

Fresh political uncertainty started to brew in Osun State, as no fewer than 18 lawmakers of the state House of Assembly were reportedly set to dump Accord Party, months after defecting from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

But Osun State House of Assembly dis-missed the report as speculative and misleading.

THISDAY findings revealed that one Yusuf Adegboye, Secretary of the Accord Liberation Movement of Osun, signed a statement that the planned exit was being driven by growing discontent over the party’s internal instability, particularly the unresolved leadership crisis currently before the court.

It was also linked to the lingering legal battle over who controlled the party structure, which had reportedly created confusion and weakened confidence among key stakeholders.

Insiders revealed that the lawmakers, who had initially moved to Accord in what was seen as a strategic political realignment, were now reconsidering their positions amid fears that the party might not provide a stable platform required for their political survival.

A source familiar with the development said the situation within the party had become increasingly untenable.

“There is no clear leadership direction at the moment. The issue of who is in charge is still in court, and that uncertainty is affecting everyone,” the source said.

The crisis was compounded by the resignation of Hon. Adesina Atanda Rabiu, the lawmaker representing Iwo State Constituency, whose exit was widely viewed as a signal of deeper cracks within the party.

Observers believed his departure might have emboldened other aggrieved members to consider leaving.

Meanwhile, in a statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Olamide Tiamiyu, the Assembly described the publication as inaccurate and riddled with misinformation, insisting that no member is planning to leave.

The statement clarified what it described as a fundamental error in the report, stating that the lawmakers are members of Accord and not the Accord Party as stated.

“The honourable members of the house are members of Accord and not the Accord Party, as erroneously stated in the report,” the statement said, adding that the mistake reflects “the confusion and misinformation that underpins the entire publication”.

The Assembly further rejected claims of internal crisis within the party, stating that recent developments have already addressed such concerns.

The statement added, “It must be stated unequivocally that there is no crisis within the party. The recent publication by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of candidates for the forthcoming gubernatorial election has since put to rest any insinuations of internal instability or leadership uncertainty.”