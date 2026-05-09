SDP Picks Adebayo for 2027 As Bugaje Accuses INEC, Judiciary of Undermining Opposition

* Says ruling party shrinking democratic space

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Saturday adopted its 2023 presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, as its consensus presidential standard-bearer for the 2027 general election amid strong criticism of the ruling party, the judiciary and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Adebayo emerged unopposed at the party’s ongoing national convention in Bauchi State after delegates and party leaders unanimously endorsed him for the race.

The motion for his adoption was first moved by the Lagos State Chairman of the party and subsequently supported by chairmen from across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), drawing overwhelming approval from convention delegates.

The development effectively positions Adebayo as the party’s standard-bearer ahead of what is expected to be a fiercely contested 2027 presidential election.

Speaking at the convention, the chairman of the convention planning committee, Usman Bugaje, accused the ruling party of attempting to suppress opposition voices and shrink the democratic space in the country.

Bugaje said opposition parties were operating under a hostile political environment allegedly enabled by state institutions that ought to remain neutral.

He alleged that democratic institutions, particularly INEC and the judiciary, had become instruments in the hands of “unscrupulous politicians” determined to weaken opposition parties and stifle political competition.

According to him, “The attempt by the ruling party to block the political space and eliminate competition and opposition is the most despicable of all offenses today.

“Those in the ruling party, those in INEC and those in the judiciary who are aiding and abetting this crime appear to be not only bereft of character, but also bereft of history.”

Bugaje said despite the challenges confronting opposition parties, the SDP had continued to survive and grow because of the commitment and loyalty of its members nationwide.

He commended delegates and the party faithful for remaining steadfast and urged them not to relent in their support for the party’s ideology and democratic aspirations.

The SDP chieftain also drew parallels between the current political climate and the military era under the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, warning that history had shown that suppression of dissent and abuse of institutions ultimately failed.

He said: “Only a quarter century ago, late General Abacha, with all his military might, detained who he could, killed who he could, yet could not get what he wanted.

“They do not seem to understand the lessons of history. Those who aided and abetted such actions ended their lives in ignominy.”

Bugaje further warned that Nigerians were closely monitoring developments in the political space and that history would judge those undermining democratic institutions.

“Nigerians are watching and praying, and history is recording your despicable behaviour and there are consequences either here or there or both,” he stated.

“For us, there is no going back. We believe that doing right at the right time is the right thing to do.”

The convention comes amid growing political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections, with several opposition parties intensifying consultations aimed at building stronger platforms capable of challenging the ruling party.

Adebayo, a lawyer and businessman, flew the SDP flag in the 2023 presidential election where he campaigned on issues of governance reform, economic revival and national unity.

His emergence as the party’s consensus candidate is expected to signal an early start to the SDP’s preparations for the next presidential contest.