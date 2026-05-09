Finally, Aiyedatiwa Upgrades THE HOPE, State-owned Newspaper to Corporation

Company transforms from Owena press limited to Ondo state printing and publishing corporation



Jubilant staff, others hail governor’s assent of historic media reform bill

Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has assented to the bill converting Owena Press Limited into the Ondo State Printing and Publishing Corporation (OSPPC), thereby giving legal backing to the transformation of the state-owned media organisation into a full-fledged corporation.

The bill, which was transmitted to the Ondo State House of Assembly in January this year, passed through the required legislative procedures, including first and second readings, before it was committed to the House Committee on Information for further scrutiny and stakeholders’ engagement.

As part of the legislative process, the Assembly conducted a public hearing in February this year at the Assembly Complex in Akure, where lawmakers, government officials, media practitioners, labour leaders and other stakeholders made contributions on the proposed reform.

In April this year, following extensive deliberations and consideration of the committee’s report during plenary, the bill scaled third reading and was unanimously passed by the House through a voice vote presided over by the Speaker.

Owena Press was originally established in 1989 during the military administration of Olabode George. Over the years, successive civilian administrations made efforts to transform the organisation into a corporation, but the initiative did not materialise.

However, it has now come to fruition under Governor Aiyedatiwa.

Stakeholders described the governor’s assent as a bold, visionary and commendable step towards strengthening the state’s media and publishing sector.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji, during the process explained that Owena Press had, over the years, served as a strategic communication platform for the state through information dissemination, documentation of government activities and the promotion of civic engagement.

According to the Speaker, the bill was designed to reposition the organisation into a modern and legally empowered institution capable of delivering efficient printing and publishing services in line with contemporary realities.

Oladiji further stated that the initiative would enhance financial sustainability through expanded commercial operations.

He added that it would improve information management, strengthen the security of official publications and ensure proper archival preservation of government records.

He described the reform as long overdue, expressing optimism that the new corporation would improve staff welfare and create fresh opportunities for economic growth in the state.

Also, the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Hon. Olatunji Ifabiyi, added that converting Owena Press into a corporation would reposition the state’s printing and publishing outfit for greater efficiency, sustainability and relevance in the rapidly evolving media landscape.

Speaking, the Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of the organisation, Kayode Fasua, commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for initiating the reform, recalling that the organisation was established in 1989 under the military administration of Navy Captain Olabode George.

Fasua stated that the conversion would address longstanding operational challenges, including issues relating to double taxation, while enabling workers to enjoy pension benefits and positioning the organisation for regional expansion.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ondo State Council, Prince Leke Adegbite, lauded the governor and the Assembly leadership for responding to longstanding calls for the restructuring of the organisation.

Meanwhile, excitement and jubilation greeted the official incorporation among members of staff of the organisation, who described the development as the beginning of a new era of growth, stability and expanded opportunities for both the establishment and its workforce.

The workers expressed profound appreciation to Governor Aiyedatiwa and the Ondo State House of Assembly for what they described as a landmark reform capable of strengthening the state’s information and publishing infrastructure, while preserving the legacy of the organisation for future generations.