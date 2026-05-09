  • Saturday, 9th May, 2026

Alleged N37bn Fraud: EFCC Declares Ex-Minister Sadiya Farouq Wanted

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has declared a former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Sadiya Umar Farouq, wanted over alleged abuse of office and diversion of public funds.

The anti-graft agency in a notice published on its website on Saturday, also called on any person with information on her whereabouts to contact any of its offices nationwide.

According to the Commission, Sadiya Farouq, who is 52, and from Zamfara State, has her last known address listed as EN008, Okpo River, off Agulu Street, Maitama, Abuja.

Farouq served under former President Muhammadu Buhari from 2019 to 2023, and she is being investigated over alleged fraud involving about N37 billion linked to the ministry during her tenure.

Recall that a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had on April 16, issued a warrant for her arrest after she and other defendants failed to appear for arraignment.

The trial judge, Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie, had also approved the arrest of Bashir Nura Alkali, a Permanent Secretary in the ministry.

Farouq, Alkali, and Sani Mohammed face a 21-count charge of criminal breach of trust and abuse of office.

The EFCC alleges the defendants misappropriated about $1.3 million and N746.6 million meant for government programmes.

The commission further alleged that part of the funds, meant to be refunded to the ministry after payments under a social intervention programme, were allegedly diverted for personal use.

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