CPN to Mark 20th IT Professionals’ Assembly with Focus on Digital Resilience, Inclusion

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Computer Professionals of Nigeria (CPN) has said that it will examine emerging digital risks and resilience strategies, promote inclusive digital policies and capacity building, as well as share best practices in secure, scalable, and ethical technology deployment.

It will hold its 20th IT Professionals’ Assembly and Annual General Meeting from 13th to 14th May in Abuja to be attended by senior IT decision makers, consultants, entrepreneurs, start-ups practitioners, teachers, and system administrators from across the country as participants.

Speaking at a virtual press conference yesterday, CPN President and Chairman of Council, Dr. Essien Eyo, said the assembly remains “the flagship of all IT programmes in Nigeria,” serving as a platform for industry leaders to network and showcase innovations.

He noted that the gathering would also help participants understand emerging technologies, trends, and risks associated with digital transformation.

The 2026 edition themed: “Digital Resilience and Inclusion for Smart Economy”, Eyo stated that the theme aligns with Nigeria’s Digital Economy Agenda, and reflects the urgent need to strengthen the country’s digital foundations while ensuring no one is left behind.

He explained that resilience is critical in an era of rapid technological change and cybersecurity threats.

“Resilience ensures that digital infrastructure, policies, and institutions can withstand shocks and sustain growth. No segment of society, regardless of geography, gender, age, or socioeconomic status is left behind in accessing digital opportunities.”

‘It will also strengthen collaboration between government, industry, academia, and civil society to advance Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda.”

Eyo revealed that the keynote address will be delivered by the Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy. Dr. Bosun Tijjani while describing the theme as “timely, strategic, and forward-looking in an era where digital transformation defines national competitiveness, economic stability, and social advancement.”

Meanwhile, one of the high points of the event will be the induction of new members into the IT profession and the induction underscores CPN’s role in expanding the pool of certified professionals to drive Nigeria’s smart economy ambitions.

He reminded the public that CPN was established through Act No. 49 of 1993 to regulate, control, and supervise the computing profession in Nigeria. “It is illegal to engage in computing and professional practice without satisfying the above condition—registration and possession of a current valid license,” he stated.

He concluded that the 2026 IT Professionals’ Assembly “stands not merely as an event, but as a strategic platform for shaping Nigeria’s digital destiny,” reaffirming the role of IT professionals as “architects of a future-ready economy—one that is smart, secure, inclusive, and sustainable.”