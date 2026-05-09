Rep Dasuki: Sokoto’s Increased Federal Allocation Can Sustain N150,000 Minimum Wage, Build Infrastructure

A member of the House of Representatives representing Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency, Rep Abdussamad Dasuki, has said that Sokoto State now has the financial capacity to pay a minimum wage of N150,000 to civil servants and significantly improve social services and infrastructure if the increased federal allocations are prudently managed.

The lawmaker stated this while receiving a delegation of retired civil servants from Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency led by Alhaji Sani Mode Dagon Daji, a retired Director in the civil service, during a courtesy visit to appreciate the inclusion of an earth dam project for Dogon Daji Town in the federal budget.

Speaking during the visit, Rep Dasuki noted that Sokoto State has witnessed a substantial increase in revenue from federal allocations over the past three years, particularly from the last quarter of 2023, creating an opportunity for transformational development across critical sectors.

According to him, “The current financial inflow to Sokoto State is enough to support the payment of a reasonable minimum wage of N150,000 monthly for civil servants, while also addressing major challenges in healthcare, education, infrastructure, agriculture and rural development through prudent allocation and responsible management of resources.”

He stressed that workers in the state deserve better welfare considering the rising cost of living and the strategic role civil servants play in governance and development.

The lawmaker also emphasized the need for improved pensions and retirement benefits for retired civil servants, describing them as citizens who devoted their productive years to the service of the state and deserve dignity and security in retirement.

He expressed concern over the socio-economic realities facing Sokoto State, including high poverty rates, poor healthcare delivery, low school enrolment and the alarming number of out-of-school children.

Rep Dasuki further noted that insecurity continues to pose serious challenges to economic activities and the wellbeing of communities across the state, calling for greater commitment and strategic investment in social and economic development.

Addressing the retired civil servants, the lawmaker urged them to continue playing active roles in shaping the future of Sokoto State through responsible civic engagement and informed participation in the democratic process ahead of the 2027 elections.

“As respected elders and opinion leaders in society, your voices and choices matter. The future of Sokoto State depends on electing leaders who possess competence, accountability and genuine concern for the welfare of the people,” he said.

The federal lawmaker also announced empowerment initiatives targeted at youths in the constituency. He directed the delegation to submit 350 names for participation in his ICT/Digital Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Programme supported by NITDA.

In addition, he disclosed his plans to provide laptops to 70 students from the constituency currently studying in higher institutions as part of efforts to promote digital literacy and educational advancement among young people.

Rep Dasuki reaffirmed his commitment to attracting projects and programmes that directly improve the lives of constituents, describing the inclusion of the Dogon Daji earth dam project in the federal budget as part of broader efforts to support agriculture, water supply and rural economic development.

The delegation commended the lawmaker for his representation and developmental initiatives, particularly the successful inclusion of the earth dam project in the federal budget, which they described as a major intervention for the people of Dogon Daji and surrounding communities.