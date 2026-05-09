Katsina Equips Media Aides with AI, Strategic Communication Skills

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has organised a one-day training workshop for media aides and communication officers aimed at enhancing their capacity in social media management and the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for strategic communication.

The workshop, organised by the Directorate of Media and Communication, Government House, Katsina, focused on improving professionalism among media handlers and equipping them with modern communication skills in line with global digital trends.

Speaking during the opening ceremony on Saturday, the Director-General of Media, Maiwada Dammallam, said the initiative became necessary due to the increasing influence of digital communication and artificial intelligence in information dissemination.

The training, themed ‘Harnessing Social Media and AI for Effective Policy Implementation and Strategic Communication,’ featured Optimal Image Media Limited as consultant.

According to Dammallam, social media platforms now provide faster and more effective channels for engaging the public compared to conventional media outlets.

He said: “We live in a world driven by communication, and Artificial Intelligence has become an indispensable global tool in strategic communication.

“You cannot effectively carry out your responsibilities unless you possess adequate knowledge of the tools required to perform your duties as social media influencers and image makers.

“I urge participants to pay close attention to the workshop so they can emerge as better professionals.”

He said that the initiative was inspired by the administration of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, whom he described as forward-looking in embracing modern communication strategies.

According to him, “It is the recognition of the importance of social media and the global trend in adopting artificial intelligence that prompted this initiative under the visionary leadership of Governor Radda.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of Optimal Image Media Limited, Shuaibu Mungadi, described social media and artificial intelligence as indispensable tools in modern governance and effective communication.

He explained that the workshop was organised in recognition of the growing importance of social media and the global adoption of artificial intelligence in communication and governance.

He stressed that the administration of Governor Radda engaged communication experts to train the participants on the effective use of social media platforms and AI tools for strategic communication and policy implementation.

He expressed optimism that participants would acquire practical skills and improve their capacity to communicate government policies more effectively at the end of the training.

“You and I know that you are all engaged here to improve the image of the governor and the government. In doing that, you must properly inform and educate the public with skills, fairness and responsibility,” he said.

He disclosed that media aides and social media influencers could only achieve effective public communication if they possessed adequate knowledge of modern communication tools.