Ex-Political Office Holders Move to Save Abia APC from Leadership Crisis, Warn against Compromising Party’s Electoral Fortunes 

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

Former political office holders that served in Abia State between 1999 and 2023 have intervened to save the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from looming implosion due to leadership tussle.

Abia APC has been embroiled in a leadership tussle between the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Benjamin Kalu and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, each claiming authority from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to coordinate the affairs of Abia APC.

The supremacy battle has polarised the party as supporters of the feuding Abia APC chieftains have taken sides and are having a field day on social media platforms throwing mud at the respective political gladiators.

But the former office holders under the aegis of Our Team 1999 – 2023 have waded into the crisis to quench the fire before Abia APC implodes thereby jeopardising the party’s efforts to contribute enough votes for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.

The group comprising politicians, bureaucrats and technocrats that held different elective or appointive positions under three different Governors – Senator T.A. Orji, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, and Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu – were brought together by Senator Orji, who is the leader, to save the situation.

In a communique issued by its technical committee made up of the former office holders in APC, Our Team urged all the leaders engaged in the “game of self destruction to stop forthwith”, in the overall interest of not only Abia APC but the State in general.

The leaders “involved in the bitter and self destructive attacks” were further enjoined to sheathe their swords forthwith, and also direct their media aides “to cease all hostilities immediately”.

“(The) recently observed aspersions and venoms being internally thrown and counter thrown at some leaders of All Progressives Congress in the State are quite unnecessary and will not, in any way, add value to the party’s quest for electoral success in Abia State, come 2027,” the group said.

According to the communique signed by the trio of Technical Committee Chairman, Professor A.C.B Agbazuere, Chief Eze Chikamnayo, director of media and publicity, and Sir Don Ubani, the Committee was specifically set up “to give vivid support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027”.

”It was therefore charged with guiding Our Team 1999-2023 to study and analyse political developments in Abia State, and appropriately advise the leadership of the group on the way forward in clearing any hurdle that could jeopardise the stated political goal.”

At its virtual meeting held on Monday, 4th May, 2026, the Technical Committee reaffirmed their support for the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President, and also “took a critical look” at political developments in Abia State.

The Committee stated that it especially analysed “the political temperature in Abia APC” as it prepares for its governorship primary election and warned against anything that could jeopardise the party’s electoral fortunes in 2027.

“All hands must be on deck to make sure that President Tinubu is overwhelmingly re-elected in 2027,” the group said in the communique.

“To ensure party unity and cohesion, the Our Team advised that every step must be taken to guarantee a free, fair and credible governorship primary election that has to stand the test of time, and be acceptable to majority of members of the party in Abia State.”

The Abia APC leadership were reminded that power comes from God hence they should be disposed to “appreciating the importance of mutual respect, and reciprocating of good relationship and gestures at all times”.

The former political office holders said that the guiding principles would help the leadership of the party navigate a stormy political tide.