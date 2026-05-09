APC Urged to Ensure Religious Balance in Kwara South Politics

A group under the aegis of Concerned Youth of Ifelodun in Kwara South has accused the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State of allegedly sidelining Christians in participatory politics, calling on President Bola Tinubu, the party’s National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, and Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to address what it described as political imbalance in the interest of fairness and equity.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Busayo Adelowo, the group appealed to the APC leadership at both the national and state levels to ensure inclusiveness and fairness in the distribution of political offices, particularly in Kwara South, ahead of the next election cycle.

The group alleged that Christians in the state, especially those from Kwara South, had suffered persistent political marginalisation, claiming that elective and appointive positions had largely favoured Muslim politicians since the return to democratic rule in 1999.

According to the statement, the three senators representing the state at the National Assembly, as well as the six members of the House of Representatives from the state, are all Muslims.

It further claimed that no Christian lawmaker has emerged from the Ifelodun/Oyun/Offa Federal Constituency since 1999.

The group also alleged imbalance in appointments within the state government, maintaining that most strategic offices are currently occupied by Muslims.

It noted that Governor AbdulRazaq is a Muslim and claimed that the majority of commissioners, local government chairmen, heads of boards, parastatals and other key public institutions in the state are also Muslims.

The group said the development has continued to generate concerns among Christians in the state, adding that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had on different occasions raised concerns over alleged lopsided political appointments.

It, therefore, urged the APC leadership to ensure fairness during the party’s forthcoming primary elections, especially in the choice of candidates for the House of Representatives seat in Kwara South.

The group further alleged that there were indications that some interests within the party were already backing a preferred Muslim aspirant for the constituency, warning against any attempt to sideline Christian aspirants.

According to the statement, equitable representation would promote unity within the party and strengthen the principles of justice, fairness and inclusiveness which the APC claims to uphold.

Meanwhile, the APC national chairman has assured the group that the party has taken note of the allegations and will address them accordingly, noting that issues relating to religion remains sensitive.

Yilwatda, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, Abimbola Tooki, assured the group that all complaints brought before the party would be critically examined and appropriately handled.