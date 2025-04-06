  • Sunday, 6th April, 2025

Breaking: Ex-Oyo Governor, Omololu Olunloyo, Dies at 89

Breaking | 3 hours ago

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Former Governor of Oyo State, Dr. Omololu Olunloyo, is dead.

It was learnt that Olunloyo died in the early hours of Sunday, few days to his 90th birthday.

His death has been confirmed in a statement signed by former Editor, Nigerian Tribune, Barrister Dapo Ogunwusi.

The statement read, “With a heavy heart but gratitude to the Almighty, we announce the passing into glory of Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo, former governor of Oyo State, mathematician and engineer and renowned technocrat, a few days before his 90th birthday.

“The Balogun of Oyo and Otun Bobasewa of Ife, Dr. Olunloyo was first Rector, Ibadan Polytechnic and first Rector, Kwara State Polytechnic among other notable appointments. His long record of service to the nation and humanity is a source of pride to his family and associates even as we come to grip with this devastating event.

“The Olunloyo family will appreciate the understanding of the press and the public as they commence efforts to give him a befitting burial.”

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.