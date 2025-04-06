One Dead, Two Injured as Container Falls on Seven Vehicles in Lagos

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed the death of a pedestrian who was killed in an auto crash involving a truck conveying two containers and seven vehicles along Oshodi-Apapa expressway, Lagos yesterday.

It also stated that two persons suffered varying degrees of injuries in the ghastly auto crash that occurred at Cele bus stop, inward Oshodi.

General Manager of LASTMA Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, in a statement said the auto crash involved a fully loaded 40-foot containerised articulated truck, five commercial buses, and two private vehicles.

The GM explained that the incident resulted in the demise of a yet-to-be identified pedestrian and that five others suffered injuries.

He stated that preliminary investigations revealed that the heavy-duty truck, conveying two large containers, suffered brake failure while on high speeds.

“Unfortunately, the driver lost control of the vehicle and dislodged the containers, which subsequently collapsed onto five commercial buses and two private vehicles, causing significant structural damage and human casualties.

“One of the commercial bus drivers sustained multiple fractures to both his arm and leg, while the remaining injured parties were promptly evacuated by LASAMBUS to the General Hospital, Isolo medical facility for immediate and comprehensive treatment.

“Officers of LASTMA responded swiftly and commenced rescue operations in concert with LASEMA Response Unit (LRU), FRSC and sympathetic members of the public.

“Their intervention ensured the swift extraction of the wounded and the restoration of vehicular flow along the severely impacted expressway.

“Additionally, security personnel from the Ijesha-Tedo Police Division were deployed to provide tactical support and maintain order throughout the emergency response” he said.

Bakare-Oki, extended profound condolences to the bereaved family and conveyed his earnest wishes for the swift recuperation of the injured.