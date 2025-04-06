Ukachukwu Emerges APC Guber Candidate for Anambra Nov Poll

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Businessman and real estate giant, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November 8, 2025 governorship election in Anambra State.

He was declared the winner of the party’s primary election held at the Professor Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre, Awka.

Though the exercise was billed for Saturday, Ukachukwu was declared winner Sunday morning.

Three aspirants of the party for the primary election — Sir Paul Chukwuma, Prof Obiora Okonkwo and Hon Chuma Umeoji — had withdrawn from the race citing irregularities.

Ukachukwu went into the contest with Mr Valentine Ozigbo, Mr Johnbosco Onunkwo and Hon. Edozie Madu.

Announcing the results, the Governor of Cross Rivers State, Mr Bassey Otu, who is the Chief Returning Officer, said Ukachukwu emerged winner after polling 1,455 votes out of 1,630 votes cast.

The chief returning officer said Ozigbo polled 67 votes, Onunkwo scored 26 votes, while Mmadu secured eight votes to come second, third and fourth respectively.

Governor Otu commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agents, members of various committees, the aspirants and the party members for the success of the election.

He called on all aspirants to support the winner to enable the party come out victorious at the November election.

Meanwhile, Ukachukwu, in his acceptance speech, promised to work hard to ensure the victory of the party in the November election.