Police Unveil New Force Gender Policy

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja





The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), has unveiled the new Force Gender Policy, which would ensure gender sensitivity and inclusivity in its policy and operations, in line with IGP’s vision to reform the police.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, expressed commitment of the present police leadership to gender inclusivity at all levels.

Egbetokun expressed this commitment during the official opening of the International Association of Women Police (IAWP), Africa Region Training Conference, which is holding at the Nigeria Police Resource Centre, Abuja.

He noted that the conference signifies a great milestone in the achievement of a modern police force that is gender-sensitive, gender-inclusive and consequently progressive.

The conference, he said is aimed at training women police and other security and law enforcement officers and equipping them with the knowledge and skills for battling crimes and security threats in a modern and evolving society, most especially at their various regions on the African Continent.

“The nominees for the training program include 520 delegates from over 18 African countries including Nigeria, Angola, Botswana, Ghana, Liberia, Kenya, Malawi, Morocco, Niger, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Congo,” Egbetokun revealed.

Wife of the president, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, said the Renewed Hope Agenda emphasises inclusivity, transparency and accountability, which are crucial to addressing security challenges.

Represented by wife of the Minister of Works, Rachel Umahi, the First Lady, said: “In line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the conference embodied our national commitment to revitalize and strengthened our Institutions to better serve our people”.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, said women have continued to contribute immensely in medicine, engineering, law and of course defence and security.

He encouraged the organizers to sustain the training conference to ensure inclusivity and gender balancing in the police service.

This he said can only be achieved through policies that encourage female participation in governance.

The theme of the conference is “Addressing Africa’s Security Challenges and Safety through Collaboration and Inclusivity”.