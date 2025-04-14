  • Monday, 14th April, 2025

Zulum Orders Arrest, Prosecution of Molester of a Minor in Viral Video

Nigeria | 31 minutes ago

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has ordered the immediate prosecution of Bukar Modu, a man seen in a  viral video molesting a minor (Bashir Gaji).

The man was subsequently arrested on Saturday night at Umarari in Maiduguri, following the governor’s directive.

Zulum gave the order when he met with little Bashir Gaji at Government House, Maiduguri.

The video which has sparked outrage across social media platforms, highlights a grave violation of children’s rights and the urgent need for a robust response from law enforcement and judicial authorities. 

Zulum, while giving the order, emphasised that his administration would  not tolerate any form of abuse or exploitation of minors and directed swift action to bring the perpetrator to justice.

He said: “This heinous act is an affront on our values and a betrayal of our duty to protect our children, students and minors who are under our guardianship. We cannot tolerate such actions perpetually repeating itself.”

“I am directing the relevant authorities to move swiftly and ensure that this individual faces the full extent of the law. Our children deserve a safe environment to grow and become meaningful members of society.”

Meanwhile, the governor directed the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development to devise modalities for increased community awareness programmes to educate families and local traditional teachers and guardians on the proper means of enforcing discipline on children.

The governor announced that he would provide a fully furnished house for Bukar and his family and a scholarship to cover his education.

Little Gaji’s family currently live in an IDP camp in Monguno after his father was assassinated by Boko Haram insurgents.

