  • Wednesday, 17th July, 2024

Police Interrogate Blord Group CEO over Alleged Terrorism Funding, Fraud, Others

Nigeria | 27 mins ago

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), yesterday, said it had arrested the Chief Executive Officer of Blord Group of companies, Mr. Linus Williams, and was being interrogated by Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), and Nigeria Police Force, National Cybercrime Center (NPF-NCCC), for alleged terrorism funding.

A statement by Force Spokesperson, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed that Williams was also being interrogated over other allegations bothering on cryptocurrency fraud, aiding internet fraud, computer-related fraud, and non-compliance with regulatory frameworks.

“The FCID (NPF-NCCC) is currently investigating complaints lodged against Blord Group, Blord Real Estates Ltd, Blord Jetpaye Limited and Billpoint Technology.

“These offences include allegations bothering on cryptocurrency fraud, aiding internet fraud, computer-related fraud, terrorism funding, and non-compliance with regulatory frameworks,” Adejobi said.

Noting that the police would do due diligence in its investigations, Adejobi said cyber space in Nigeria must be safe and secured by all means.

