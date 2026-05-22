  • Friday, 22nd May, 2026

NGX Group Advances Investor Education Drive with Digital Retail Engagement

Business | 2 seconds ago

Kayode Tokede

Nigerian Exchange Group has intensified its investor education drive through a digital engagement initiative aimed at improving financial literacy and deepening retail participation in the Nigerian capital market.

The group recently hosted an X Space session themed, “Follow the Fundamentals: A Beginner’s Guide to the Stock Market,” reaching over 5,000 users, largely young Nigerians, first-time investors, and retail market participants seeking to better understand investment opportunities in the capital market.

Featuring social media investment influencer, Omiete Inko-Tariah, alongside representatives from Nigerian Exchange Limited and NGX Regulation Limited, the session demystified key concepts around market operations, investor protection, and safe participation.

Speaking on the initiative, Head, Group Communications and Partnerships at NGX Group, Clifford Akpolo, said: “Deepening retail participation is critical to building a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable capital market. At NGX Group, we believe financial literacy is not just an educational responsibility, it is a strategic imperative for strengthening investor confidence, improving market accessibility, and expanding long-term wealth creation opportunities for Nigerians.”

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