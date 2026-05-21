Fubara Withdraws from APC Guber Primary, Says Decision Difficult But Necessary

• Declares he’s faced immense pressures, difficult choices

•Tonye Cole also stands down guber bid

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has withdrawn from participating in the 2027 All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary holding today in the state.

He, however, described the decision as difficult but necessary.

Also, Mr Tonye P Cole, another strong aspirant of the APC, has declared his withdrawal from the party’s gubernatorial primary election

Fubara, in a statement yesterday, said he would support whosoever emerges as the APC candidate for the forthcoming general election.

According to him, “After deep reflection and extensive consultations with my family, friends, and associates, I have taken the difficult but necessary decision to withdraw from the APC gubernatorial primaries.

“I do so with a full heart and with a firm commitment to support whoever emerges as the candidate of our great party. Leadership is ultimately about sacrifice.

“There comes a time when personal ambition must yield to the greater good of the people. Rivers State is bigger than any individual, and at this critical moment, the peace, stability, and unity of our dear state must take precedence over every personal interest.”

The Rivers State governor commended his supporters, who stood firmly with him throughout the period of political crisis in the State, stressing that his recent silence was for the interest of the state and the people.

“I understand the disappointment, the anger, and the pain many of you may feel. Much has indeed been invested and much sacrificed along the way. But please know that your loyalty and trust were never in vain. My silence over this period was deliberate and strategic, guided always by the higher interest of our state and our people.

“As our elders say, not everything a hunter sees in the forest is spoken of in the marketplace. Some truths are best borne quietly, not out of fear, but out of wisdom and restraint for the sake of peace and a greater purpose.

“It is enough to say that I have faced immense pressures and difficult choices, but my love for Rivers State remains greater than anything else.”

He also thanked the APC members for the platform and support extended to him from the time he became a member, just as he expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, for his support and encouragement.

“The APC remains our collective home, and I urge all party faithful and supporters to remain steadfast and committed as we continue to build a stronger and more united future together,” he said.

The governor added that he stepped aside from participating in the upcoming gubernatorial election not out of weakness, fear, or surrender, but out of conviction and sacrifice so that the state may move forward in peace and unity.

He added that, “I remain committed to serving the good people of Rivers State till the end of my term.”

Similarly, Tonye Cole, in a statement personally signed, said his action was for the overriding interest of party unity, peace, and collective progress, and respect to the supremacy of the party.

“As a committed democrat and a firm believer in the supremacy of strong institutions as the foundation for sustainable development, I have consistently advocated dialogue, reconciliation, and unity among the various stakeholders and factions within the Rivers State chapter of our great party, the APC.

“In recent days, the national leadership of our party convened a critical stakeholders’ meeting during which far-reaching discussions were held on the future of the Rivers APC and the imperative of presenting a united front ahead of the primaries and the 2027 general election.

“Following that meeting, and after extensive consultations with members of my political team, associates, supporters, and other key stakeholders, I have taken the decision, in the overriding interest of party unity, peace, and collective progress, to respect the supremacy of the party and withdraw from the forthcoming primaries.

“Accordingly, I wish to formally announce my withdrawal from the race and pledge my full support and cooperation to whoever emerges as the party’s candidate at the conclusion of the primaries.”

Cole added that his decision was not made lightly, but product of deep reflection, patriotism, and an unwavering commitment to the stability, growth, and success of their party and the state.

“Although I may be stepping aside from this contest, I remain fully committed to the ideals, principles, and aspirations that brought us together, and I will continue to work tirelessly for the progress of our party and the development of Rivers State and for the important change we all want to see,” he said.

Cole therefore, called on all his supporters to remain calm, peaceful, and steadfast, and to give their full cooperation to the leadership of the great party.

“Let us unite and work together to secure victory for our president, our party, and all APC candidates in the 2027 General Election,” he added.