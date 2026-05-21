Over 7.6m Workers Have Enrolled in Social Insurance Scheme, Says NSITF

• As Nigeria Police joins scheme

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) said it had enrolled over 7.6 million employees in the Employees Compensation Scheme (ECS).

NSITF also said it had recorded a historic first with the enrolment of the Nigeria Police into the scheme.

A statement by NSITF’s Deputy General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Alex Mede, said Managing Director of the fund, Oluwaseun Falaye, revealed the development at the 2026 International Civil Service Conference in Abuja on May 20.

Faleye said, “We have enrolled over 7.6 million employees into the Scheme. We secured the enrolment of the Nigeria Police Force into the ECS — a historic first — after engagements with the Inspector-General of Police.

“When our officers know that their families will be protected should they sustain injury or lose their lives in the line of duty, their confidence and gallantry will increase, and our national security will be the safer for us all.”

Speaking on the theme of the conference, “Reforms, Resilience and Results,” Falaye said, “This theme is not merely aspirational. It is a call to action. Across the globe, public institutions are under unprecedented pressure to deliver efficient services, restore public confidence, adapt to rapid technological and economic disruption, and ensure that governance remains people-centred and sustainable.”

He added, “For us in Nigeria, the conversation around reform is no longer optional — it is urgent. The future of governance and national development depends on the ability of our institutions to evolve, innovate, and respond effectively to the needs of our citizens.

“And I can say with confidence today that at the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, we have chosen to lead by example.”

Faleye maintained, “Reform is the foundation of institutional progress. Institutions that resist change eventually become ineffective and disconnected from the people they are meant to serve. But true reform is not merely structural — it is cultural.

“It demands a shift in mindset from bureaucracy to responsiveness, from routine administration to strategic impact, from excuses to execution.”

Highlighting the achievements so far, the managing director said, “When I assumed office as Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund on July 15, 2024, I inherited an institution with enormous potential but significant operational challenges.

“The Employees’ Compensation Scheme — a landmark social protection instrument established under the Employees’ Compensation Act, 2010 — was not reaching its full potential. The compliance was uneven. Claims processing was slow. Public awareness was low. And the confidence of stakeholders was fragile.”

He explained, “We chose not to complain about these challenges. We chose to confront them head-on through deliberate, bold, and measurable reforms. Let me share the evidence.

“First, on governance and institutional integrity. We partnered with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to strengthen anti-corruption mechanisms within the fund.”

Falaye stated, “We empowered our Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit and designated 120 staff as ACTU liaison officers across all our offices nationwide. We initiated a Memorandum of Understanding with the ICPC to formalise our collaboration. This is not window dressing — it is a clear signal that the new NSITF operates on the non-negotiable principles of accountability and transparency.

“Second, on digital transformation. We are moving away from fragmented, paper-based systems towards integrated digital platforms that enhance transparency, speed, and public confidence.”

Faleye said the fund was investing in automated workflows, real-time tracking of claims, and standardised processing timelines.

He stated, “Our goal is simple: no Nigerian worker or their family should have to endure unnecessary delays when they are entitled to compensation under the law.

“Third, on expanding coverage and compliance. We launched an aggressive campaign to take the Employees’ Compensation Scheme to every corner of this nation.

“We did not stop there. We took the Scheme directly to state governors. I led a team to governors of Lagos, Rivers, Delta, Sokoto and Taraba States, and in April 2026, we signed a landmark partnership with Lagos State to fully implement the ECS for state workers.”

He added, “We are advocating the integration of ECS Compliance Certificates into public procurement processes, so that companies bidding for government contracts must demonstrate that their workers are protected. This is how you move reform from policy documents to the lived reality of workers.

“Fourth, on claims processing and service delivery. In 2024 alone, the NSITF processed 22,350 compensation claims. We achieved a 21 percent increase in claims pay-out.”

Falaye disclosed, “We paid N90 million in compensation to a Seplat worker, N76 million to the dependants of a Nigerian Breweries employee, N31 million in medical bills for a Nestlé worker, and N42.5 million to the family of a deceased Depthwize employee.

“These are not just numbers – these are families who received justice, dignity, and support in their most difficult moments.”