No Permanent Terrorist Operational Base Within South-West, Military Clarifies

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian military has dismissed reports and public speculation suggesting the existence of a permanent terrorist operational base within the South-West region, insisting that no entrenched terrorist structure currently exists in the area.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria stated that recent concerns followed the attack in Oyo State, but clarified that the incident does not indicate the presence of an established insurgent network in the region.

According to the military, the multiple abductions in schools within Oriire Local Government Area were isolated criminal acts and not evidence of a permanent terrorist camp. It explained that troops had earlier carried out comprehensive clearance operations in the Old Oyo National Park (OONP), significantly degrading the operational capacity of criminal elements operating within the corridor.

In a statement by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, the military said current intelligence assessments do not support claims that terrorist groups have established structured or permanent bases within the forests or hinterlands of the South-West.

“The Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, on behalf of the Armed Forces of Nigeria extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, the government and people of Oyo State, and the entire nation over the deeply painful and unconscionable attack on Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School, Ahoro-Esinele; and L.A. Primary School, all in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.’

General Oluyede describes the abduction of innocent children and staff as a callous and reprehensible act that strikes at the heart of every Nigerian, and assures grieving families that the full weight of the Armed Forces is being brought to bear to ensure the safe and unconditional return of every abducted victim.

The Chief of Defence Staff also urged Nigerians to remain calm, united, and supportive of security agencies as operations continue in the affected areas.

According to the statement, “Criminal elements, however audacious their recent activities, do not constitute an established insurgent presence, and the Defence Headquarters cautions against narratives that may cause unnecessary public panic or embolden adversaries by overstating their capabilities.

“The Defence Headquarters wishes to assure all Nigerians, particularly residents of the South West, that our troops are currently deployed and actively operating within the forest in pursuit of the perpetrators and in search of the abducted victims.

“Troops made contact with the criminal elements two days ago, have since reorganized, and are continuing the search and pursuit operations with full determination.

“Working in close coordination with relevant security agencies, the Armed Forces is conducting intensive joint operations across forest corridors and ungoverned spaces in the zone,” General Onoja said.

He further disclosed that the military was collaborating closely with local communities to gather credible human intelligence, noting that community support remains vital to ongoing rescue operations.

“The joint effort with all security agencies and local vigilantes will ensure that the forest is thoroughly cleared of criminal elements and that lasting peace is restored to the region.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will not relent until every abducted victim is safely recovered, the criminal networks responsible are dismantled, and normalcy is fully restored across the South West and indeed all of Nigeria,” he concluded.