Breaking: EFCC Arrests Convicted Former Power Minister, Mamman Saleh

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former Minister of Power, Mamman Saleh, recently sentenced to 75 years imprisonment.

Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Ola Olukoyede, said the fugitive was arrested Tuesday morning about 3.30am in the Rigasa area of Kaduna State.

According to the EFCC boss, he was arrested alongside two Nigerians suspected to be protecting him.

Meanwhile, Olukoyede, while reassuring the commitment of the agency in eradicating corruption in Nigeria, he warned those involved in such practices to desist, as the eagle eyes of the commission will fish them out.

Recall that Justice James Omotosho of a Federal High Court had last week declared Saleh wanted, after sentencing him to 75 years imprisonment for siphoning over N33 billion for the Mambila and Zungeru power projects.

The court handed down the jail term having convicted him in all the 12 counts criminal charge preferred against him by the EFCC.

Details later.