Insecurity: IGP Appeals to Nigerians for Prayers

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has appealed to Nigerians to continue praying for the nation and security agencies as efforts intensify to tackle insecurity across the country.

He stressed that the support, prayers, and cooperation of citizens remain crucial in the ongoing fight against banditry, terrorism, and other security threats.

Speaking on Tuesday during a memorial parade held at the Force Headquarters in Abuja in honour of 17 fallen officers of the Police Mobile Force, the IGP said the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies are working tirelessly to safeguard lives and property nationwide.

He said: “I appeal to Nigerians to continue to put us in their prayers and then we promise to continue to do what we are employed to do to protect lives and property and then to go after the bandits and ensure we bring down banditry to the barest minimum.”

The 17 officers were gruesomely killed during a terrorist attack on the Nigerian Army Special Forces School in Buni Yadi, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State, in the early hours of 8 May 2026.

Disu, who braved the early morning rain to honour the slain officers, described their deaths as a painful sacrifice made in defence of the country and its people.

He said: “Today, we gather with heavy hearts but with immense pride to honour 17 gallant officers of the Police Mobile Force who paid the supreme price in service to our dear nation during the terrorist attack on the Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Buni Yadi, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State, in the early hours of 8th May, 2026.

“These brave men died while standing in defence of Nigeria, her people, and our collective peace and security. Their sacrifice represents the highest form of patriotism and duty.

“The Nigeria Police Force, particularly the Police Mobile Force, continues to maintain hundreds of personnel across the North East region in joint operations with the Armed Forces and other security agencies, confronting terrorism and violent extremism daily. Our officers continue to put their lives on the line, often under extremely difficult conditions, so that every Nigerian family can sleep at night with a measure of safety and peace.

“We want every Nigerian to feel, and to know in their hearts, that there are men and women in uniform who wake up every morning with one purpose: to serve, to protect, and if called upon, to give everything. Behind every fallen officer is a family left behind, a future cut short, and a nation that owes them an immeasurable debt of gratitude.”

The IGP assured that the sacrifices of the fallen officers would never be forgotten, stressing that the Force remains resolute in its commitment to securing the country.

“Their sacrifices will never be forgotten, and the Force solemnly pledge that their deaths will not be in vain.

“The Nigeria Police Force will not waver. We will continue to show up, to stand firm, and to give our very best in service to this great nation.

“To the families of our fallen heroes, the Nigeria Police Force stands with you in this painful moment. We share in your grief, and we remain committed to walking this difficult road alongside you,” he assured.