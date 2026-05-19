PAIMUN 2026: Delegates Emphasise Digital Learning as Key to Sustainable Development 

Funmi Ogundare

The United Nations Information Centre and Premiere Academy Tuesday, held the second session of the Premiere Academy International Model United Nations (PAIMUN) General Assembly, with participants highlighting the role of digital transformation in advancing sustainable development.

The conference, facilitated by the UNIC Abuja, was themed: ‘Digital Transformation of the Educational Sector as a Driver of Sustainable Development.’

The event featured 109 students of the Abuja-based institution who represented ambassadors of various UN member states in a mock session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The PAIMUN conference, launched in 2025 to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, is aimed at helping young people gain clearer understanding of the workings of the UN General Assembly and the importance of diplomacy, dialogue and multilateral cooperation.

In his pre-recorded message, the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, described digital transformation as key to building a fair and sustainable future, stressing that technology-driven education is now central to preparing students for emerging global opportunities.

He noted that many countries have integrated subjects such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), coding and basic electronics into their curricula to equip students with skills required for future jobs.

According to him, “Digital education also supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 4 on quality education, by making learning opportunities accessible to students in remote and underserved communities.”

He, however, warned about the challenges posed by the digital divide, including poor internet access, inadequate electricity supply and insufficient teacher training in many low-income and rural communities.

He urged member nations to go beyond distributing computers and focus on equipping teachers with digital competencies, establishing community technology centres with free internet access and solar-powered devices, and promoting indigenous digital solutions that reflect local cultures and languages.

In her remarks, Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Elsie Attafuah, commended PAIMUN for empowering young people to understand diplomacy and consensus-building, describing the conference theme as both timely and transformational.

She observed that despite the growing influence of digital technology globally, Nigeria still faces serious education and digital literacy challenges.

Citing UNICEF figures, she said only about 36 per cent of Nigerians currently use the internet, while nearly 78 per cent of young people lack basic digital literacy skills.

She added that more than 10 million primary school-age children remain out of school, underscoring the urgent need for innovative digital learning solutions.

She commended interventions by UN agencies including United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations Children’s Fund ( UNICEF), United Nations Population Fund (UNFP) and World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) in addressing educational and technological gaps.

Attafuah encouraged the student delegates to use the conference as a platform for leadership development and innovative thinking.

“This conference is more than an academic exercise. It is your training ground for leadership,” she said, urging participants to propose bold ideas that can expand access to education and accelerate progress toward the SDGs.

Earlier, the Principal of Premiere Academy, Chris Akinsowon, appreciated the UN Office for partnering with the school to make PAIMUN a valuable learning platform for students.

According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the importance of digital education, as countries that embraced technology-driven learning adapted more quickly and sustained education more effectively during the crisis.

“At no other time in human history has technology shaped the future of education as profoundly as it does today,” he said, adding that digital transformation in education is no longer optional but essential.