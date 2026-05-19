TUC Expels 11 Erring Members, Places 14 Others on Suspension

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has approved disciplinary measures against members found guilty of various offences.

At its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Monday in Lagos, the union approved the expulsion of 11 members and suspension of 14 others for two years.

The union said it had earlier constituted a Disciplinary Committee to investigate allegations against the affected members, adding that NEC approved the sanctions based on the recommendations of the committee.

In a communique signed by the President General of TUC, Comrade Festus Osifo and Secretary General, Nuhu Toro, the union said the expulsion and suspension of the members took immediate effect.

The communique said that the union’s NEC meeting had in April set up disciplinary committee, mandating it to invite all concerned officers, members and affiliates of Congress, with the mandate to review cases of flagrant disobedience by any member, officer or affiliate who has disregarded the resolutions and decisions of NEC.

The committee was also asked to determine culpability of the members and “recommend appropriate sanctions against any member, officer or affiliate found guilty”.

It said that the committee was given seven (7) working days from the date of the letter of appointment to complete their assignment and submit a comprehensive report of findings and recommendations to the National Secretariat.

“The NEC, at its meeting held on 18th May, 2026, received the report of the Disciplinary Committee and deliberated extensively on its findings and recommendations. At the end of deliberations, the NEC resolved as follows:

“That the underlisted officers and members are hereby expelled from the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria with immediate effect: Lagos State Council: Comrade Abiodun Aladetan – ASCSN, Comrade Gbolahan Kabiawu – NUAHP, Comrade Veronica Egbukichi – ATSSSAN, Comrade Salau Oladele – SSAUSCGOC Rivers State Council, Comrade Josiah Udoka – ASCSN, Comrade Emmanuel Onumbu – ASCSN, Comrade June Danangogo – ASCSN Enugu State Council, Comrade Ben Asogwa – NUAHP.

Others affected by the expulsion were; Comrade Simeon Ejikemen Akaeme – ASUSS, Comrade Igbokwe Joe Igbokwe – ASCSN, purported Returning Officer, Enugu State Council. Bayelsa State Council .Comrade Fefegha Muneneyi Edwin – NUAHP”.

TUC said that the consequences of expulsion are that the persons cease forthwith to be members, officers, representatives or functionaries of the union.

The union also suspended 14 of its officers and members.

Those suspended for a period of two years, with immediate effect include ; Comrade Martins Adesanoye – CCESSA . Comrade Idoka John – NMNWOTSSA from Lagos State Council, while Comrade Nnamdi Cosmos Jacob Simon Idakwo from Rivers State Council and Comrade Enemotimi Allen – ASCSN from Bayelsa State Council were also handed two years suspension.

Others suspended are Comrade Atonye Jonah – ASUSS, Comrade Kuro Peri-Ockiya – SSAUTHRIAI, Comrade Tupere Diekedie – ASUSS, Barrister Gita Matthew Peremobowei – LOAN, Comrade Okunobo Patrick Elliot, Auditor I – ASCSN, Comrade Celestine Ondyima – SSAUTHRIAI, Comrade Mabel Tabowei – SSAUTHRIAI, Comrade Matina Sokebolou – NUAHP, and Dr. Julius Laye – ASCSN