74 Katsina Artisans to Undergo Electric Vehicle Production Training

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has approved the training of 74 artisans on Electric Vehicle (EV) prototype development as part of efforts to promote youth empowerment and technological innovation in the state.

The Coordinator of the Katsina Youth Craft Village, Mr. Abdullahi Kabir, in a statement on Tuesday, said the six-month training programme would be conducted at the Katsina Youth Craft Village in partnership with Maglush Electric Vehicle, an indigenous EV company owned by indigenes of the state.

According to the statement, the programme is designed to equip young artisans with modern technical skills in EV technology and prepare them for opportunities in the emerging green transportation sector.

The statement said the trainees would be drawn from the 34 local government areas of the state to ensure the availability of skilled technicians for the maintenance and repair of EVs across Katsina.

It added that the initiative would also support the state government’s planned distribution of electric motorcycles to teachers by providing trained technical personnel for maintenance services.

It further noted that the partnership would include a technology transfer arrangement aimed at enabling the Katsina Youth Craft Village to independently sustain future EV training programmes.

The coordinator, in the statement, described the approval as a reflection of Governor Radda’s commitment to innovation, youth development and sustainable economic growth in Katsina State.