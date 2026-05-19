AMTY Names John Ezeobi Manufacturer of The Year

Prominent industrialist and Chief Executive Officer of John Zobis Group, John Ezeobi, has been named Manufacturer of the Year by the Anambra Man of the Year (AMTY) Awards in recognition of his contributions to local manufacturing, industrial expansion and job creation in Nigeria.

The organisers said the award recognises Ezeobi’s performance in strengthening indigenous production capacity and supporting Nigeria’s drive toward industrial self-reliance.

The group said the selection was based on measurable impact, innovation and consistency in business growth, adding that the award seeks to promote excellence among Nigerian entrepreneurs and industrialists.

Ezeobi, who leads John Zobis Group, has built the company into a diversified industrial outfit with operations spanning manufacturing and engineering services, serving clients across construction, energy and infrastructure sectors.

According to the organisers, the company’s expansion has contributed to increased local production and job creation within Nigeria’s manufacturing value chain, particularly in support of local content development.

The AMTY Manufacturer of the Year award is one of the flagship recognitions of the annual ceremony aimed at celebrating individuals and organisations driving economic growth and industrial development in Nigeria.