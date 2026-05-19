  • Tuesday, 19th May, 2026

AMTY Names John Ezeobi Manufacturer of The Year

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Prominent industrialist and Chief Executive Officer of John Zobis Group, John Ezeobi, has been named Manufacturer of the Year by the Anambra Man of the Year (AMTY) Awards in recognition of his contributions to local manufacturing, industrial expansion and job creation in Nigeria.

The organisers said the award recognises Ezeobi’s performance in strengthening indigenous production capacity and supporting Nigeria’s drive toward industrial self-reliance.

The group said the selection was based on measurable impact, innovation and consistency in business growth, adding that the award seeks to promote excellence among Nigerian entrepreneurs and industrialists.

Ezeobi, who leads John Zobis Group, has built the company into a diversified industrial outfit with operations spanning manufacturing and engineering services, serving clients across construction, energy and infrastructure sectors.

According to the organisers, the company’s expansion has contributed to increased local production and job creation within Nigeria’s manufacturing value chain, particularly in support of local content development.

The AMTY Manufacturer of the Year award is one of the flagship recognitions of the annual ceremony aimed at celebrating individuals and organisations driving economic growth and industrial development in Nigeria.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.