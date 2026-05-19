Over 200 Defect from PDP to APC in Abia, Endorse Deputy Speaker Kalu for Another Term

More than 200 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) across the 13 electoral wards of Bende Federal Constituency in Abia State on Monday defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Led by the current Abia North Zonal Deputy Chairman of the PDP and former Chairman of Bende Local Government Area, Hon. Gabriel Okereke Elendu, the defectors unanimously endorsed the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, for another term in office during a courtesy visit to him.

The import of the defection is that the forthcoming election is now adjudged a walkover for APC in Bende especially with the collapse of PDP structure in the federal constituency into the opposition party.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Elendu expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Assembly for finding Kalu worthy of the office of Deputy Speaker.

He commended Kalu for empowering constituents and facilitating jobs for over 500 indigenes of Bende since assuming office as Deputy Speaker. He said: “We are grateful to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the National Assembly for supporting our brother to become the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives. We are proud of him. He is doing a good job in Bende. Bende is fast developing. He has empowered the people, constructed roads, built hospitals and schools, and bridges. Within his time as Deputy Speaker, he has employed more than 500 persons in Bende and other parts of Abia State.

“We are going to support him all the way. There is no single person left in PDP in Bende. We have come together to support our brother. His election will be a walkover. Anyone contesting with him should forget about it. Our mandate for Bende is for Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, PhD, CFR. We are endorsing him for another term.”

Elendu also assured President Tinubu of their overwhelming support in the 2027 general elections. “We are also going to support our President and other APC candidates”, he said.

In his remarks, Kalu formally received the defectors into the APC, presenting them with brooms, the symbol of the party, and promised to continue working for the people. “I will continue to work for you. Bende will continue to be heard in Abuja, and that has been happening. Nkpa bridge was built because you sent me to Abuja. My duty is to attract schools, hospitals, and power projects to Bende, and we still have a lot of work to do. I want to ensure that more Bende people get jobs. Let us work together. Bring others to come and join us,” Kalu said.

He also urged the people to support the reelection of President Tinubu. “We will also support Mr. President to win his reelection. With God all things are possible,” the Deputy Speaker added.