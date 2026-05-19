2-year-old Girl Among 45 Abducted in Oyo

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The names of teachers and dozens of school children abducted by armed terrorists in Oyo State have been officially released to the public with the youngest of the children being Christianah Akanbi, aged just 2 years old.

The release of the names has sparked renewed outrage and anxiety among residents of the affected communities.

The list, which was made public on Tuesday, provides a clearer picture of the scale of the abduction that struck three communities – Ahoro-Esinele, Yawota and Oniya (with some victims from Alawusa Community).

The following teachers were confirmed abducted:

— Mrs. Alamu Folawe – Principal, Community High School

– Mr. Ojo Jonathan – Vice Principal

– Mr. Olatunde Zacchaeus – Teacher

– Mr. John Olaleye – Teacher

– (Late) Mr. Michael Oyedokun – Teacher

– Mrs. Oladeji – Teacher

– Mrs. Mary Akanbi – Teacher, Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School

One of the abducted teachers, Mr. Michael Oyedokun, is listed as “Late,” as he was killed by his abductors. A viral video showed a gruesome scene of the beheading of Oyedokun by his abductors.

Names of Abducted Pupils

Ahoro-Esinele Community

– Rashida Tajudeen (11)

– Ahmed Ramoni (8)

– Abdulsalam Toyib (4)

– Baraka Abioye (16)

– Fatimo Jimoh (15)

– Hassan Azeez (14)

– Joshua Adeleke (13)

Yawota Community

– Samuel Oyedele (7)

– Emmanuel Oyedele (4)

– Idowu Taiwo (4)

– Christianah Akanbi (2)

– Juwon Sunday (7)

– Sikiru Salami (3)

– Soliwu Salami (4)

– Ojo Joseph (8)

– Lydia Adewole (8)

– Testimony Jacob (5)

– Kehinde Kaosara (7)

– Sewa Seyi (7)

– Waliya Bello (4)

– Lydia Olohunloluwa (7)

– Damilare Oderinde (8)

– Deborah Adebowale (5)

– Aisha Oguntowo (10)

– Lege Taiwo (12)

– Balkis Ayanwale (8)

– Asa David (10)

Oniya & Alawusa Communities

– Shuaibu Aliyu (10), Ahmed Aliyu (7), Muiz Aliyu (5), Jomiloju Ogunlola (6)

– Agune Noha (8), Elizabeth Abadi (5), Tosin Abadi (9), Pius Stephen (5), Hannah Ojo (14), Habibat Ayanwale (7), Mary Gabriel (6)

The release of the names came after intense pressure from parents, community leaders, and concerned citizens who demanded transparency from authorities. Many of the victims are very young children, with the youngest being Christianah Akanbi, aged just 2 years old.

Security sources say efforts are ongoing to locate and rescue the victims, though no further details have been provided.

Community leaders have called for urgent government intervention, improved security in rural areas, and immediate action to bring the perpetrators to justice.