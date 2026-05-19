FCCPC Clears Mikano International Limited of Financial Liabilities

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has confirmed that Mikano International Limited has fully complied with the Commission’s Order and Notice issued on December 16, 2025, thereby discharging the company from all financial obligations and liabilities arising from the matter.

In a letter dated February 9, 2026, addressed to the Chief Executive of Mikano International Limited and signed by the Head of Legal Services, Nsitem Chizenum, on behalf of the Executive Vice-Chairman, the Commission stated that Mikano had satisfactorily met the conditions contained in the earlier directive.

According to the FCCPC, “Mikano is hereby fully discharged of all financial obligations and further liability under the said Order and Notice of the Commission.”

The Commission, however, directed the company to establish and maintain a robust competition and consumer protection compliance framework within its operations.

The FCCPC said the compliance mechanism must include at the minimum a clearly articulated company-wide policy focused on promoting fair competition, quality assurance, consumer protection, and strict adherence to applicable competition and consumer protection laws and regulations.

The Commission also urged the company to refrain from any conduct that could violate the provisions of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act as well as other relevant legislations and guidelines.