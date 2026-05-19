Nigeria-US Joint Air Interdictions on ISIS/ISWAP Enclaves Eliminate 175 Terrorists, DHQ Reveals

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced fresh gains in ongoing counterterrorism operations being conducted jointly by the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the United States Africa Command against ISIS terrorists in North-East Nigeria, revealing that 175 terrorists have so far been eliminated.

In a statement, the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, said the coordinated airstrikes, which commenced a few days ago, have continued to record significant operational successes across multiple terrorist enclaves in the region.

According to him, assessments conducted as of 19 May 2026 confirmed that 175 ISIS fighters had been neutralised during the operations.

The Defence Headquarters stated that the joint airstrikes also led to the destruction of ISIS checkpoints, weapons caches, logistical hubs, military equipment, and financial networks used to sustain terrorist activities.

“The operations further resulted in the elimination of several senior ISIS commanders, including Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, described as one of the most significant ISIS operatives globally,” General Uba said.

According to the statement, al-Minuki played a major role in ISIS external operations, coordinating terrorist financing, recruitment, logistics, and attack planning targeting Nigerians and civilians across different parts of the world.

His death, the military noted, has dealt a major blow to ISIS command structures, operational coordination, and external attack networks.

“Other terrorist figures reportedly killed during the strikes include Abd-al Wahhab, an ISWAP senior leader responsible for coordinating attacks and distributing propaganda; Abu Musa al-Mangawi, a senior ISWAP member; and Abu al-Muthanna al-Muhajir, a senior member of the ISWAP media production team and close associate of al-Minuki,” the statement revealed.

The Defence Headquarters noted that the latest operation further demonstrates the sustained commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to tracking down and eliminating terrorists wherever they operate within the country.

It added that the joint operations would continue until all individuals and groups threatening national security and regional stability are dismantled.