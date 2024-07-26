Traditional Rulers, Clerics, Ulamas Mobilise against Hardship Protests

*Oba of Benin calls for patience, Ooni of Ife, Sultan, other traditional rulers, Afenifere sue for caution

*Tinubu says protests sponsors don’t love Nigeria, have alternative passports*Insists no govt will tolerate violent protests

*Says he has no cabal, election self-sponsored



*Confident economy on steady recovery path



*Govs quote NSA, say protest gaining momentum, military warns, DSS uncovers sponsors

Prominent traditional rulers, clerics and renowned, Ulamas in the country, yesterday, stepped into frenzy occasioned by the proposed hunger protests by Nigerians and opposed the idea of demonstration because of the ease with which it can spiral out of control.

The Islamic leaders took this position after they met with the president at the State House, Abuja, yesterday, to discuss the current state of affairs in the country.

Rallying support for the position of the Muslim leaders, foremost traditional rulers led by the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, also called for caution, because the idea of protest was inauspicious.

At the same time, the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Oba Ewuare, in a last minute push, appealed to youths across the country to shelve their planned nationwide protest against hardship.



But President Bola Tinubu, has said those instigating the protests against the country at this time did not actually love Nigeria.

He said they were were people with alternative passports, not resident in the country, and vowed never to allow them turn Nigeria into another Sudan.

Tinubu, who disclosed that his campaign was self-sponsored, said it was without strings, or indebtedness to any cabal, individual or institution.

He declared that the nation’s economy was on a gradual but steady path of recovery and assured citizens that his administration would do more to meet their needs.

Also, speaking at a meeting where he received the Letter of Credence from the newly appointed United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Richard Mills Jr., Tinubu recognised protests as integral parts of democracy, stressing that no government would condone demonstrations that could lead to the destruction of lives and property.



Emphasising the importance of sustaining democracy, its norms and institutions, Tinubu but told the US envoy that, ”Our relationship with America is rich, we believe in democracy and freedom.

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF),also yesterday, disclosed that the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has briefed them on growing momentum for the planned protest, which required government’s attention.

Similarly, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has told the organisers of the protest that it would not tolerate any form of lawlessness, or actions that could lead to state of anarchy in the country, from any group.

But, the Departm

ent of State Services (DSS), said it had identified sponsors of the protest, as well as the motive, which it claimed was to pit the people against the government.

This was as a pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and political organisation, Afenifere, has appealed to Nigerians to be circumspect on the issue of the nationwide protests being contemplated by some people in the country.

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, on his part, read a riot act to the organisers of “End bad governance protest” on August 1, saying the nation’s capital was not available.

This, nonetheless, the Trade Union Congress (TUC), has asked the federal government to ensure that security agencies maintain peace and protect citizens including those participating in any protest.

However, assuring the President of support with prayers and more sensitisation, the cleric and Ulamas, led by Sheikh Bala Lau, advocated peace and God’s guidance in handling the situation.



“Peace is paramount for us in the country. The first thing Abraham asked God for was peace and guidance,’’ Lau noted.

Traditional rulers drawn from all the six geo-political zones in the country, appealed to those plotting the protest to be wary of actions that could plunge Nigeria into anarchy.

Hinting at their meeting with Tinubu, the Ooni of Ife, who is co-chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, urged protesters to exercise their civic rights peacefully, warning against its being hijacked by individuals with sinister motives.

According to him, the nation’s traditional rulers condemned violent acts, looting, and breakdown of law and order, stressing their role as parents and leaders in engaging with youth.



He however, advocated dialogue, voting out unpopular leaders, and collective nation-building, acknowledging Nigeria’s challenges.

The Sultan of Sokoto said, “I believe that this brief meeting will clear some issues that many people have in their minds. At our meeting on Monday, we had a very open discussion on all issues affecting the nation. We are the ones who will tell you the truth about what is happening in our various communities.”

He said an executive council meeting was held on Monday, and the Council, composed of all State Chairmen of the 36 States and the FCT, met to deliberate on the economy.



Dein of Agbor, Keagborekuzi Ikenchuku Gbenoba, also appealed to Nigerian youths to refrain from destructive protests, urging them to work with the government to find solutions to the country’s challenges.

He expressed concern about the nation’s direction, acknowledging the passion and pain of the youths, even as he emphasised the importance of listening to the youths, who hold the country’s future, and working together to avoid destructive consequences, citing Libya as a cautionary tale.

The Emir of Zauzzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, appealed to Nigerians to remain calm and patient, urging them to listen to the government’s plans to address the country’s challenges.



The Emir expressed hope that the government’s blueprint would bring positive change.

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Oba Ewuare II, in a statement, appealed to youths across the country to shelve their planned nationwide protest against hardship.

The statement was endorsed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Osaigbovo Iguobaro.

He also appealed to aggrieved Nigerians to give the federal government enough time to implement its economic policy, expected to alleviate the present hardship being experienced by Nigerians.



“For things to get better, it has to be tough for a while for the federal government to intensify efforts in the implementation of its economic and security policies.”

Responding first to Lau, Tinubu said, “The sponsors of protests do not love our country. They have no love for the nation. They do not understand citizenship. They have alternative passports. They are in different parts of the world holding meetings virtually.

“We do not want to turn Nigeria into Sudan. We are talking about hunger, not burials. We have to be careful. We should be careful with premature politics; politics of hate, and anger.

“The internet has made it possible to hold meetings in artificial settings. They hold meetings and sponsor anger,” the President told the religious leaders.

Ngelale, in a release, quoted Tinubu as saying, his victory at the polls was purely by divine intervention, careful planning, and diligence in getting support from Nigerians.



“I have no cabal. I have no sponsors. The money I spent on the elections was my personal fortune. At some point, the odds were against me; banks were locked.

“But Allah, the Almighty God, said I will be the President. Mine is to now follow the leading and teaching of the Almighty God. One of the most potent elements of defence is a good conscience. It is also a defence against corruption.

“What should be uppermost in our minds is the future of our children. We have a lot to teach them on what it takes to be a good citizen and what it takes to be a responsible citizen,” the president stated.

The president reiterated that protests fuelled by anger and hate, could degenerate into violence and set the country backwards.

“We are reworking the social welfare scheme to reach the ward level, which is the closest to our people. We are going to ensure that we re-establish connection with the wards, again, so that we can give allowances to the poor and the vulnerable.



“The student loans will pay for school fees. There will be monetary support for the education of our children. The consumer credit will support citizens to buy cars and houses, and they can repay gradually. We have increased the minimum wage by more than 100 percent.

Speaking with the traditional rulers, Tinubu, according to a release by Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, said “Nigeria is on the path of recovery. You have heard it from the Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun.”

He urged the royal fathers to reach out to citizens on the genuine intentions of the government to deliver on its promises of Renewed Hope.

“Now, we are sending money to the local governments. I addressed the governors today on that issue. I have been distributing fertilizer, rice, and other items to support the recovery of citizens.



“I assure you, Nigerians, we are looking at the light at the end of the tunnel. I can assure you, this economy will be revived, will survive, and prosper,’’ the president emphasised.

According to him, the plight of citizens remains a deep concern, and will receive more attention.

“Yes, it is true that I asked for this job, and I approached some of you to support me. So, I have no excuse not to do the job with sincerity of purpose and honesty. I have committed myself to it diligently, and I will never look backwards.

“I have accepted the assets and the liabilities of my predecessor. How I will take Nigeria forward should be my concern, and that is my concern.

“I have been extremely busy. The only exercise I have had here is the walk from the residence to this place and then continue with the work.

“Nigeria is hilly, and it is the largest democracy in Africa. No other democracy comes close to us in terms of population on the continent. We cannot blame God for giving us these children, and we have to seek peace and better livelihoods,” he said.



Tinubu stated that the interventions to bring the government nearer to the people were already yielding results, with the activation of the student loan programme, the consumer credit scheme, and the affirmation of fiscal autonomy for local government councils.

He said the ministry of finance would continue to ensure that funds go to the grassroots for human and infrastructural development.

“Today, the Bank of Agriculture is empty. We have to reactivate it. If they are not talking about flooding, they are talking of banditry. We have to start all over again. Yes, infrastructural decay is there.



“The Lagos-Calabar coastal road is not being done without studies. It is an economic energizer. From it, we can create infrastructure along the route to develop wind energy and generate power, and we can expand our irrigation network.

“The economic viability of infrastructure has to be studied before we embark on projects. How many dams are there on the corridors of Sokoto- Badagry? From there, we can energize electricity. We can do irrigation and additional farms.

“Even if it is two million hectares of arable land, you can create opportunities for farmers on a small scale. Then you have to find capital for them.

“We are not afraid of protests. Our concern is the ordinary people, and the damages that will be done. Till today, I cannot forget the brand new 60 and 100 seater buses, down there in Lagos that were burnt down, and we are now complaining of transportation. That is the problem. That is why I must say thank you for talking to the citizens,” he told the traditional rulers.



The President added that security was getting more attention and will be enhanced, saying, “Security is getting better, but we cannot take our eyes off the camera because it takes one accident for things to flare up. We are managing it.

“We have created instruments to support the students so that they get education, consumer credit to expand the economy, to improve the purchasing power of the people in order to rejuvenate the economy within a short period of time. We are still recalibrating our oil usage,” he stated.

President Tinubu said he will continue to explain the economic reforms and projected benefits to the nation, adding that he remains open to dialogue for the development of the country.



Addressing Mills Jr, the president said, ”During the military era, we made our voices heard against dictatorship, and I was part of the group that engaged in peaceful protests without resorting to the destruction of property.

“We have worked hard to ensure 25 years of unbroken democracy and I will continue to maintain this democracy.

“In as much as we believe that demonstrations are part of democracy, we will never encourage any protests that lead to the destruction of lives and property,” President Tinubu stated.



Welcoming the U.S. State Department’s acknowledgement of Nigeria’s strategic role on the continent as Africa’s largest democracy, the President called on the U.S. government to pay more attention to Africa.

He said, “Some of your predecessors worked hard during our transition to democracy, and we remember the likes of Ambassador Howard Jeter.

”We look forward to Nigeria and the United States continuously working to expand cooperation on shared goals and democratic values.”

According to him, “Nigeria is ready to play its role as the largest democracy in Africa that is worthy of emulation to other African countries.

“But we need more U.S. partnership on the continent that is beneficial to both sides. We believe in freedom, and we are providing the leadership to make Nigeria’s economy grow.”



Mills affirmed U.S. support for Nigeria’s democracy, and pledged support for bigger roles for Nigeria in the international arena.

“Nigeria is crucial to the United States because we share democratic values, and we are ready to give you all the support.

“I am here to make sure that the relationship blossoms both on democracy and the economic side,” the US envoy said.

Expressing the United States’ commitment to expanding cooperation with Nigeria on cybercrimes, the Ambassador announced the establishment of a special office at the Embassy to work closely with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Earlier, Tinubu had also received Letters of Credence from the High Commissioner of Malaysia to Nigeria, Mr. Aiyub Bin Omar, and the High Commissioner of Botswana, Ms. Phild Nani Kereng.



Tinubu told the High Commissioner of Malaysia that Nigeria would work towards improving the balance of trade between the two countries.

“Diversification of the economy is uppermost on my Renewed Hope Agenda for Nigeria. We must look at how we can improve the balance of trade with Malaysia,” he said.

The President acknowledged that many Nigerian students found studying in Malaysia attractive, and that Nigeria looked forward to their contributions to the development of critical sectors of the economy, such as agriculture and ICT.

In his speech, the Malaysian High Commissioner said ahead of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations in 2025, the country looked forward to strengthening relations with Nigeria.

“We are pleased with our cooperation in the areas of education. We are also keen on working with Nigerian partners in the financial services sector,” the High Commissioner said.



In his audience with the Botswana High Commissioner, the President expressed Nigeria’s readiness to develop a robust cultural and economic cooperation with the Southern African country.

Acknowledging Botswana’s progress on livestock development, President Tinubu said he had received briefing from a committee established to create a ministry of livestock development in Nigeria.

“The committee is at work, and their report will be ready in the next two weeks. Africa’s solution is in our hands. Nobody will help us if we do not help ourselves,” the president said.

Tinubu described President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana as a good friend and extended his appreciation to the Botswana President for attending his inauguration.

High Commissioner Kereng said Botswana was committed to being a leader in the production of livestock vaccines and was prepared to partner Nigeria in this area.

She expressed admiration for Nigerian arts, entertainment, and culture, adding that young people from Botswana had a lot to learn from Nigeria’s youth-driven creative economy.

”My coming to Nigeria fulfills my president’s vision of improved relations with Nigeria, and I will work very hard to achieve these objectives,” she stated

NGF: NSA Told Us Protest’s Momentum Growing

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), quoting the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), observed the growing momentum for the planned August protest, which demanded government’s attention.

NGF, however, said the NSA was committed to supporting the governors in improving security architecture at the subnational level.

In the communique issued after a meeting of the governors on Wednesday, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, chair of the forum and Kwara State Governor, said the NSA briefed them on “growing momentum” for the protests.

“The NGF received a briefing from the National Security Adviser’s (NSA) office on the current security situation in the country.

“The NSA noted the growing momentum for a planned protest demanding government attention. The NSA is committed to supporting the governors in improving security architecture at the subnational level.

“The governors thanked the NSA and reinstated its commitment to enhance the security of lives and properties at the subnational.”

The NGF chair said governors received Ndiame Diop, new country director of the World Bank, and his team.

“They introduced themselves to the Forum and presented the Bank’s various programmes currently being implemented in the states, including HOPE (Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equality), Food and Nutrition Security,” he said.

Military: We Won’t Tolerate Anarchy

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has warned organisers of the planned nationwide protest that it would not tolerate any form of lawlessness, or actions that could lead to state of anarchy in the country, from any group.

Director, Defence Media Operation, Maj Gen Edward Buba, gave this warning at a press conference at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja, yesterday.

Buba noted that the level of violence envisaged was best described as a state of anarchy, adding that the nation’s armed forces would not watch and allow the nation spiral out of control to such low levels.

“There are essentially several factors to be thoroughly examined on the planned nationwide protest. Some of which are whether or not the planned protest is motivated by opposition politics, independent parties, sovereign interference, terrorist groups or any numbers of organizations that have feed on the frustrations of Nigerians to create the situation.



“However, for us in the military, the constitution is clear as to how and when the military gets involved. The constitution also clearly defines the roles and functions of the armed forces.

“On the other hand, while citizens have a constitutional right to peaceful protest, they do not have a right to mobilise for anarchy in order to unleash terror,” he said.

Buba noted that the contemporary context of the planned protest is to shadow happenings in Kenya, which has so far been violent and unresolved to date.

According to him, there are already indicators that, unscrupulous elements are bent on hijacking the planned protest for violent purposes.

DSS: We’ve Identified Protest Sponsors

The Department of State Services (DSS), yesterday, disclosed that it had identified sponsors of the protest.

Hinting at the development in a statement by its spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, the DSS said while peaceful protest was a democratic right of citizens, it haduncovered a “sinister plan” by some people to infiltrate the protest and use it to cause chaos and violence in Nigeria.

Afunanya noted that the secret police has also identified the reason behind the protest to be political, adding that the plotters desired to use the intended violent outcome to smear the federal and sub-national governments and pit them against Nigerians.

“The Service has identified, among others, the funding lines, sponsors and collaborators of the plot. However, it does not think that aggression should be the first line action in the instance, in handling the emerging scenario.



“It has instead, variously applied non-kinetic and conflict resolution strategies, including moral suasion, stakeholder engagement and other multi-track diplomatic shuttles, to dissuade the planners from actualising their undesirable objective.

“Based on the foregoing, the Service wishes to warn all the protest groups to eschew any form of proposed rage, anarchy and spoliation.

“While the different levels of government have routinely explained their agenda to ameliorate alleged harsh economic conditions, the Service urges the prospective protesters to listen to the voice of reason, good conscience and patiently engage with the authorities, in the interest of peace.

“This has become important given that violence begets destruction of lives and property as well as serve as a distraction to governance. The agitators are encouraged to use ample ways available to them to channel their grievances without resorting to violence.”

Afenifere Calls for Caution

Afenifere, pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, has appealed to Nigerians to be circumspect with the protestsbeing contemplated in the country.

National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Jare Ajayi, in a statement, said while the people have inalienable right to protest, consideration should be given to the general atmosphere surrounding the planned protest.

He noted that information at the disposal of Afenifere was that the planned protest was to draw the attention of the government to the excruciating situation in the country.

“As the saying goes, those who feel it, know it. In other words, Nigerians consider protest as a way of registering their displeasure, perhaps disenchantment over what many are going through. It’s in order.

“But there are some factors that need to be put into consideration. First is whether protest is the only means by which the government’s attention can be called to the perceived hardship in the land. And, if the protest path is to be taken, what form should it take?” Ajayi asked.

Wike to Protesters: Stay Away from FCT

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has warned organisers of “End bad governance protest” that the nation’s capital was not available.

He gave the warning yesterday after an emergency FCT Security Council meeting that had in attendance the FCT Minister of State, the Area Council Chairmen, FCT Management team and heads of security agencies domiciled in the FCT, ahead of the impending nationwide protests.

While he conceded that it was the right of the citizens to protest, he insisted that he would not allow the protesters to set the nation’s capital back.

He added the day proposed for the protest had been set aside to honour the FCT Traditional Rulers and to give certificates to them.

“Mr. President has given FCT so much support, that is why all of us can attest to the fact that there is a lot of changes going on in the FCT, and therefore we will not allow anybody to set us back.

“We are looking forward to make sure that we take FCT to where it is supposed to be, as one of the major cities not only in Africa, but also in the world.

“So we will not anybody to disrupt peace and set us back. For those who want to protest on the 1st of August or thereabout, FCT is not available for such protest,” Wike said.



TUC: Security Must Protect Protesters

The Trade Union Congress (TUC), has asked the federal government to ensure that security agencies maintain peace and protect citizens including those participating in any protest.

It said government should ensure that the action of the security agencies did not lead to the degeneration of the situation they are deployed to control.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the TUC President, Festus Osifo, said though the union was not behind the planned hunger protest, security agencies should be careful so that it did not lead to chaos.

He called on the leadership of the security agencies and the Inspector General of Police to ensure a peaceful protest by protecting the protesters and other Nigerians so that there will not be loss of lives.



“So, we don’t want a situation whereby the protests goes on and at the end of the day, it leads to violence. So, once again,we call on the Inspector General of Police and the entire security agency to do everything possible to provide security for whoever wans to carry out protests,” he said.

We Won’t Support Planned Protest Whose Intention is Unknown, Says S’East Group

A group, South East Youth Development for Good Governance and Better Development (SEYDGGBD), has said it would not support the protest because it didn’t know the true intention.

The group in a statement by its National Coordinator, Hon. Henry Ejiofor, after an emergency meeting of stakeholders, urged the people of the region against the protest because the sponsors were unknown.

“As a forum, we are making this national call to South East youths and others across Nigeria not to allow faceless individuals to use them.

“As a region, we are grateful to President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for signing South East Development Commission Bills, and also to South East leaders that facilitated the bill.

The group added that the region should not pay good for evil even as President Bola Tinubu recently d to the South East Development Commission Bill.

Kalu: Shelve Protest for Economy’s Sake

Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatisation, Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on the youths to shelve plans to hold a national protest, saying such action would affect the economy immensely.

He said though it was within the rights of every Nigeria to protest, embarking on such exercise now would have huge effects on the country.

Kalu, a former governor of Abia State, and immediate past Chief Whip of the Senate, said “while embarking on national protest may be beneficial to our democracy, it is not expedient to our economy.

“I am appealing to our youths to consider suspending the planned August protest to save possible damages and liabilities on the country’s infrastructure and private businesses.”

Shelve Protest, Join Hands With EFCC to Fight Corruption, Fatoba Advises Youths

Chairman, House Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values in the House of Representatives, Hon. Fatoba Steve Olusola, has advised Nigerian youths in to shelve the proposed protests.

Fatoba representing Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 1 made this appeal during an interactive session with journalists in Ado Ekiti.

He said even though the country was currently going through some challenges, he believed it was a structural adjustment that would enable the country to find a lasting solution to the economic challenges facing it.

He appealed to those planning to protest to rather go to the dialogue table and by supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu whom he believes is on the right track to Nigeria is back on track.

“I implore our youths to rather form a pressure group which will join hands with the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) to make sure whoever is alleged to have embezzled public funds be made to face the consequences without any interference in the course of judgement, ” he said.

Kaduna Group Distances Self from Protest

Coalition of Concern Citizens of Kaduna State (CCCKS), has distanced itself from the planned nationwide protest against hunger and economic hardship.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, Convener of the group, Aliu Sanni Mohammed, said the group “completely stands against this maliciously stage managed planned protest in Kaduna state and across the country.”

According to him, the decision against the planned protest was taken following series of consultations and painstaking analysis of the dangerous consequences of the protest.

He said, “We categorically distance ourselves and say no to any protest aimed at destroying the nation and destabilising the relative peace Kaduna state has been experiencing in the last few months.

“This decision became necessary following series of consultations and painstaking analysis of the dangerous consequences of this protest, how it will drive us backward economically and possibly plunge the state and the country into crisis, chaos, terror and anarchy.”

NYCN: Cost of Living at Alarming Level

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has said the grinding hunger suffered by Nigerians as a result of soaring inflation, high cost of living and insecurity, has reached alarming levels.

According to the NYCN, which comprised over 100 youth organisations, the unsettling economic hardship, has triggered the agitation and call for the impending nationwide protests planned to start on August 1.

This was contained in a communique signed by the youth council’s President, Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, after its meeting held via zoom. The meeting was attended by the youth council’s national officers and 36 state chairmen and other critical stakeholders.

It expressed deep concern over the severe socio-economic challenges and widespread hardship faced by citizens, especially the youth.

“NYCN leaders acknowledged that the current socio-economic challenges facing Nigeria, including rising inflation, insecurity, unemployment, and the general hardship experienced by citizens, particularly the youth, have reached alarming levels,” the youth council said.

Ogun Workers Call for Dialogue Instead

Ogun State workers, under the auspices of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress of Nigeria(TUC) and the Joint Negotiation Committee(JNC), have dissociated themselves from the planned protest over alleged unremitted pension fund in Ogun State.

The unions, which were represented by Comrade (Amb) Hameed Benco Ademola, the Chairman of NLC; Comrade Akeem Lasisi, TUC Chairman; and Isa Olude, the Chairman of JNC, averred that the threats through a news broadcast on the proposed industrial action by the Campaign for Democratic and Workers Rights (CDWR) was not only condemnable but highly uncalled for in all ramifications.

The unions said they had never at any point in time engaged any groups or individuals to agitate over any issue whatsoever on behalf of them, saying the organised Labour in Ogun State was not in anyway privy to the said broadcast by CDWR.

According to the groups, there had been robust engagements over time with the Ogun State government, which had resulted to positive outcomes on the part of the government, adding that nothing could have warranted any threat of industrial action by the unions in Ogun State.