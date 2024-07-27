Court Stops PDP, Others from Conducting Party Congress in Rivers 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt has issued a fresh order stopping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from going ahead with its planned congresses in the state.

The court halted the planned congresses by the party to hold in the wards, 23 local government areas and the state on July 27, August 10 and August 31 2024.

The order dated July 25, among other injunctions, was issued by Justice C.N Wali in a suit registered in PHC/2400/CS/2024 filed by 21 members of the PDP in the state.

Defendants in the matter include, PDP, National Chairman, Iliya Damagun; party’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu; National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature and the party’s National Financial Secretary, Daniel Woyegikuro.

Others were Aaron Chukwuemeka, Dr. Benibo George, Solomon Ogbonna, Lenebari Inaania, Enia Harris, ThankGod Owhorji, Inspector-General of Police, Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, Director-General, State Security Service and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The judge gave the order after hearing a motion ex-parte filed by the applicants in the matter.

The court said: “An order of interim injunction is hereby made restraining the 1st, 2nd and 3rd sets of defendants,.their agents, servants, privies and hirelings from gathering in the 319 wards of the 23 local government areas in Rivers in howsoever and whatsoever manner for the purpose of conducting, and/or from conducting the PDP wards, local government or state congresses in Rivers State on the 27th July, 10th August and or 31st August 2024 respectively,

“Or on any other date and place in Rivers State or Nigeria or anywhere and/or from conducting any election of the PDP ad-hoc delegates at any forum wheresoever or howsoever pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction already filed herein.”

The court further directed the Police, DSS and NSCDC to enforce its orders by preventing the PDP and its agents from holding the ward,.local government and state congresses in the state or anywhere else pending the determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

The court said: “It is further ordered that the motion on notice and the originating summons including this order be served on the respondent forthwith by substituted means, by publication in any national newspaper that is widely read in Rivers State.

“It is further ordered that the applicants are to pay damages to the respondents as will be assessed should this application be found to be frivolous”.

The court however, adjourned the case to August 1, 2024 for motion on notice.