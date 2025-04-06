Tinubu May Commission Projects in FCT Area Councils Next Month 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has said he will request President Bola Tinubu to commission completed infrastructure projects in the FCT Area Councils during the celebration of the President’s second year in office next month.

He disclosed this yesterday after a routine inspection of ongoing infrastructure projects, in Gwagwalada, Kwali, and Bwari Area Councils of the FCT.

He asserted that the president’s visit to the FCT Area Councils would strengthen ties with the people at the grassroots level, adding that they would also have the opportunity to see their President in person.

“We are going to work that out, at least he (Mr. President) should be able to go to one of the Area Councils and let the people see that yes, this is their President, not just commissioning roads in the cities.

“We will plead that he visits at least one or two Area Councils so that the people will be happy that yes, this is their President. We can assure you that he will at least go to Gwagwalada, Kwali, or Bwari where we have the Law School. We are going to make sure that Mr. President comes to identify with his people”, the minister stressed.

He recalled the President’s earlier directive to prioritize the development of satellite towns to decongest the Abuja city centre.

He emphasised that the president was very keen on developing the satellite towns, thereby reducing travel time for residents commuting to the city.

“Mr. President is very keen on developing the satellite towns and with this, how many minutes will you have to drive to the city? He did direct that while we are working in the cities, we should also emphasize the development of the satellite towns,” Wike said.

On his assessment of the project sites visited, the FCT Minister expressed satisfaction with the progress and quality of work observed at various project sites, including the 10km Agoma Palace/Market/Park roads and other internal roads in Gwagwalada Area Council, the 15km A2 to Pai road in Kwali Area Council, as well as the War College/Army Checkpoint and other ancillary roads within the Bwari Area Council.

He described the projects as good-quality jobs executed by good-quality contractors, adding that the administration is keeping to standard, providing quality infrastructure that will make the people happy and turn around the economies of the areas concerned.

He also commended the contractors for their commitment to delivering quality work and assured them of adequate funding to ensure timely project completion.