  • Friday, 12th June, 2026

Tinubu Honours Gen Yar’Adua, Announces New University In His Name

Breaking | 2 hours ago

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday paid tribute to one of the leading figures of Nigeria’s democratic movement, announced the renaming of a federal institution in his honour, and called on Nigerians to renew their commitment to democracy, unity and national progress.
Speaking during his Democracy Day address, the President singled out the late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua for recognition, describing him as one of the key figures who helped shape modern democratic Nigeria.
“Among the architects of modern democratic Nigeria, we honour General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua for his vision of national partnership,” Tinubu said.
In recognition of Yar’Adua’s contributions, the President announced that “the Federal Government has approved the revitalisation and renaming of the completed Institute of Petroleum Studies, Kaduna, as the General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua University of Geological Sciences and Engineering Technology.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.