APC Chairman Charges North-west APC Leaders on Unity, Says Party Cannot Afford to Fail

National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, told APC leaders in the North-west to close ranks and work for the progress of the party.

Ganduje, who spoke at the North-west zonal stakeholders meeting of the party, also charged members to support the efforts of President Bola Tinubu to reposition the country.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment, Oliver Okpala, Ganduje said, “We are at a momentous time in the history of our country. This is the first time a thoroughbred democrat, politician and technocrat is leading our country as President.

“So, we have no excuse to fail. Good enough, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not left anyone in doubt about his genuine commitment to turn the fortunes of our nation around, for the better.

“He has taken bold decisions right from his first day in office. He has made it clear that things cannot continue as usual. The president has also shown us clear example that politics must not always divide us or engender bad blood.

“The president has gone ahead to appoint some opposition personalities into key ministries and offices. The example of politics without bitterness cannot be clearer than this.”

While canvassing unity in APC, Ganduje warned that “a house divided against itself cannot stand.

“We need peace and unity if we must achieve success in all our endeavours. No seed of progress can germinate or grow where there is crisis. We need to work as a team. If we work as a solid team, we would be able to attract the best to our domain.”

The APC national chairman urged leaders of the zone to shun “pull him down politics” and embrace the kind that built, as exemplified by Tinubu.

He said, “Politics is about superior negotiating skills, not pull him down stunts. Those who resorted to that in the past have had themselves to blame.

“The politics of raising men and women is what ultimately gave Asiwaju Bola Tinubu the presidency and that is a lesson we all must imbibe.

“We should come together to support ourselves, rally round the president, build our party, develop our geo-political zone, the North-west, to an enviable height, politically and economically.”