Kano Government Slams Fresh Corruption Charges against Former Governor Ganduje

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





Kano State government has slammed fresh corruption charges against a former governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje, and his erstwhile Commissioner for Justice, Musa Lawan, as 1st and 2nd Defendants, respectively.

The charges had already been filed against him before the Kano State High Court, with Case No. K/143c/24.

Among the charges were Criminal Conspiracy contrary to Section 96 and punishable under Section 97, Criminal Breach of Trust contrary to Section 311 and punishable under Section 315, Criminal Misappropriation contrary to Section 308 and punishable under Section 309 of the Penal Code (as amended) CAP 105, Vol. 2, the Laws of Kano State of Nigeria.

The duo as contained in the charge sheet are standing trial for “dishonestly, fraudulently and without reasonable justification, in the abuse of your respective officers, conspired between yourselves, misappropriated, diverted and converted the sum of Two Hundred and Fourty million naira to finance purely personal and private case for your own personal and private benefit thereby causing wrongful gain to yourselves and wrongful loss to the Government and people of Kano State.”

According to the charge sheets, the prosecution intended to present four witnesses and would at the trial of the Defendants adduce evidence to show that the 1st Defendant in betrayal of his official trust, taking advantage of his privileged position as the Governor of the State.

“Between the period of November 2022 or thereabout conspire with his subordinate the 2nd Defendant who is in blatant display of abuse of office initiated a memo to the 1st Defendant to approve the release of Two Hundred and Fourty Million Naira for the purpose of civil litigation in respect of the staff of Kano State who were being abuse by the EFCC which in reality the funds were converted to secure order against the EFCC not to investigate bribery and corruption allegation against the 1st Defendant in purely private and personal matter.”

The Court is yet to fixed for the commencement of the trial.

Meanwhile, a few hours after the Kano State House of Assembly passed the Emirate Council Establishment Bill 2024, Governor Abba Yusuf, signed it into law.

Speaking at Government House shortly after he signed the bill, Yusuf, said the new law would sustain the rich cultural values and norms of the people of the State, disclosing that the new emirates consisted of Rano, Kibiya and Bunkure Local Government Areas.

“Gaya Emirate consists of Gaya, Albasu and Ajingi Local Government Areas while Karaye Emirate consists of Karaye and Rogo Local Government Areas respectively.

”They shall have powers to advise the Emir of Kano on matters relating to maintenance of public order and boundary disputes within their areas of jurisdiction,” he said.

The governor further explained that the names of the new second class Emirs would be announced later, adding that, the jurisdiction of the second-class emirates would be limited to their respective local government areas.

The Speaker, Jibrin Falgore, reiterated the commitment of the Kano assembly to passing laws that promote the wellbeing of the people of the state.