Adelabu Quits, Set to Focus on Oyo Governorship Ticket

• Recommends creation of coordinating minister for energy

•Presidency: Edun, Dangiwa not sacked, they resigned voluntarily

Deji Elumoye and Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu yesterday formally tendered his resignation to President Bola Tinubu and proposed the establishment of a Coordinating Minister for Energy to drive integrated reforms across Nigeria’s power, gas, and related sectors.

In a resignation letter dated April 22, 2026, and addressed to the Nigerian leader, Adelabu stated that his resignation will take effect on April 30, 2026, to enable him to focus on his governorship ambition in Oyo State.

He, however, emphasised that sustaining and consolidating the gains recorded in the power sector requires stronger coordination at the highest level, including the appointment of a central authority to harmonise policy direction and execution.

In a statement in Abuja, the Special Adviser to the Minister on Strategic Communications and Media Relations, Bolaji Tunji, said the minister expressed deep appreciation to the President for the opportunity to serve, describing his tenure as a privilege to contribute to national development.

Adelabu noted that his decision aligned with the provisions of the Amended Electoral Act 2026, which precludes serving political office holders from contesting elections. He further disclosed that his gubernatorial aspiration dates back to 2016 during his tenure as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In his three-page letter, the minister outlined key achievements recorded during his tenure, including the implementation of the Electricity Act 2023, which decentralised the electricity market and improved the investment climate.

He highlighted that peak power generation rose to over 6,000 megawatts, driven by the integration of the Zungeru Hydropower Plant and the rehabilitation of thermal power plants. Transmission capacity was also strengthened through grid upgrades under the Presidential Power Initiative.

He further cited notable improvements in the distribution segment, including enhanced regulatory oversight, improved revenue collection, and progress in reducing Aggregate Technical, Commercial and Collection (ATC&C) losses. Efforts to close the metering gap, he added, gained momentum through the Presidential Metering Initiative (PMI) and the World Bank-supported Distribution Sector Recovery Programme (DISREP).

On the financial front, Adelabu stated that tariff reforms and a N4 trillion debt restructuring programme increased market revenues from N1 trillion in 2023 to N2.3 trillion in 2025, restoring investor confidence and placing the sector on a path to sustainability.

Despite these gains, the minister acknowledged persistent challenges, including gas supply constraints, infrastructure vandalism, and the need for full commercialisation of the electricity value chain.

He therefore proposed key measures to sustain progress, including the implementation of cost-reflective tariffs with targeted subsidies, recapitalisation of distribution companies, accelerated nationwide metering, sustained transmission investments, and strengthened regulatory enforcement.

Adelabu recommended the creation of a Coordinating Minister for Energy to provide strategic oversight and ensure synergy across power, gas, water resources, and environmental sectors.

According to him, this approach is critical to improving gas supply for thermal generation, optimising hydroelectric resources, and accelerating renewable energy deployment.

Adelabu stated that he remains committed to ensuring a smooth and seamless handover process, while expressing gratitude to the President for the confidence and support extended to him throughout his tenure.

Part of his resignation letter seen by THISDAY read: “My decision to step down is informed by my intention to focus fully on my gubernatorial ambition in Oyo State. This aspiration, which dates back to 2016 during my service as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, ultimately led to my voluntary resignation from the Central Bank in 2018 in order to pursue the same goal.

“ In line with the provisions of the Amended Electoral Act 2026, which precludes political office holders from contesting elections, I consider it both appropriate and necessary to resign at this time.”

Earlier yesterday, Adelabu had indicated his intention to resign from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in the coming days after securing the approval of Tinubu to contest the 2027 governorship election in Oyo State.

The development followed a meeting between Adelabu and the president at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday, where he also formally briefed him on his political ambition and presented a report on his stewardship in the power sector.

According to a statement on Wednesday in Abuja issued by the minister’s Special Adviser on Strategic Communications and Media Relations, Bolaji Tunji, Tinubu granted Adelabu his consent and blessing to pursue the Oyo governorship race.

It further disclosed that the minister explained the delay in exiting office, saying it was necessary to ensure stability in the power sector and sustain ongoing reforms before stepping down.

“In view of this development, Chief Adebayo Adelabu is expected to resign his position as minister of power in the coming days. The timing of his anticipated resignation reflects his commitment to addressing key sectoral challenges and ensuring continuity in ongoing reforms prior to exiting office.

“Notably, this includes efforts to stabilise the sector following recent declines in power generation due to gas supply constraints to power plants, ongoing pipeline repairs, and outstanding obligations to gas suppliers, as well as the need to secure the president’s approval for his intended resignation and gubernatorial aspiration in Oyo State,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Presidency yesterday clarified that former Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun and his Housing and Urban Development counterpart, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, were not sacked from the cabinet of Tinubu. Rather, it said the duo voluntarily resigned from office.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement, explained that Edun duly tendered his resignation from office, citing health reasons, before Tinubu announced his replacement on Tuesday.

He added that Dangiwa had also resigned and thanked the President for the opportunity to serve on the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

According to the statement: “Edun, who clocked 70 on Monday and has battled recent ill health, fittingly submitted his resignation letter on his birthday, thanking the President for the opportunity to serve Nigeria.

“It has been a pleasure and privilege to serve your administration and the Renewed Hope Agenda”, his letter read. “Under your leadership, Nigeria has emerged stronger, more resilient and more internationally respected. I wish you and the administration every success in the future,” the ex-minister had written.

On Tuesday, before the Office of the Secretary of the Government of the Federation announced his departure from the Cabinet, Edun was said to have paid a valedictory visit to the President at the Villa.

He held an hour-long discussion with the president and then left to focus on his private businesses.

According to the statement, Tinubu had expressed appreciation to Edun and Dangiwa for their dedicated service and significant contributions to the administration’s economic reform programme and wished them continued success in their future endeavours.

In the same vein, the President urged the new Minister of Finance, Taiwo Oyedele, to consolidate ongoing reforms and advance the administration’s fiscal and economic objectives with renewed focus, discipline, and innovation.

Tinubu will shortly send the ministerial nominee for housing, Muttaqha Darma, also from Katsina, like Dangiwa, to the Senate for confirmation.

Dangiwa, an architect, previously served as the managing director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) between 2015 and 2022, as well as Secretary to the Katsina State Government, before Tinubu appointed him as Housing Minister in August 2023.

Edun, an economist and investment banker, served as Lagos State Commissioner for Finance between 1999 and 2004, during the tenure of then Governor Bola Tinubu.

Before then, he worked from 1980 to 1986 at Chase Merchant Bank (later Continental) in Lagos. He joined the World Bank in September 1986 through the elite Young Professionals programme, where he worked on economic and financial packages for several countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

In 1989, he co-founded Investment Banking & Trust Company Limited (now Stanbic IBTC) and served as executive director.

In 1994, he founded Denham Management Limited, which has since become the Chapelhill Denham Group. He served as chairman from 2008 to 2021.