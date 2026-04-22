Alleged Coup Plotters Arraigned, Remanded in DSS Custody

*Court orders accelerated trial

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A retired Major General, including a retired Navy Captain and four others alleged of complicity in an alleged coup plot to overthrow the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, were formally arraigned on Wednesday in Abuja.

The six defendants; Major General Mohammed Ibrahim Gana (Rtd), Captain Erasmus Ochegobia Victor (Rtd), Inspector Ahmed Ibrahim, Zekeri Umoru, Bukar Kashim Goni and Abdulkadir Sani, however pleaded not guilty to the 13-count charge read against them.

Meanwhile, trial judge, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, who had ordered expeditious trail of the defendants, ordered that the defendants be Remanded in the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS).

They have been in the custody of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) since their arrest and denied access to any lawyer or family member.

They were brought before a court for the first time on Wednesday, with the 1st defendant, Gana, on a wheelchair.

Only two days ago, the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, had filed charges against the defendants; accusing them of plotting to levy war against the Federal Republic of Nigeria to overthrow President Tinubu.

The alleged offence according to the prosecution runs is contrary to and is punishable under Section 37 (2) of the Criminal Code.

At Wednesday’s proceedings, the six defendants denied commiting the alleged offences with which they were charged.

Following their not guilty plea, the AGF, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN applied for accelerated trial of the defendants.

This request was granted by the court and directed that the defendants be kept in custody of the DSS.

Justice Abdulmalik also declined oral applications for bail attempted by lawyers on behalf of their clients, ordering them to file formal applications.

She subsequently adjourned till April 27, for commencement of trial, adding that their lawyers be allowed to access them for effective preparation of their defense in the charges against them.

Sunusi Musa, SAN, who represented the 6th defendant, an islamic cleric based in Zaria, thanked the AGF for requesting that the defendants be remanded with the DSS.

The senior lawyer observed that the DSS had been very civil and respects the rights of his client since he was moved from the DIA where he claimed no one was allowed to access detainees.

The defendants in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/206/2026, were accused alongside former Bayelsa State governor, Timipre Sylva, who is said to be “at large”, of money laundering linked to terrorism financing, treason, terrorism and failure to disclose security intelligence.

According one of the counts, the defendants allegedly “conspired with one another to levy war against the state to overthrow the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” an offence punishable under Section 37 Subsection 2 of the Criminal Code.

The prosecution further alleged that the defendants had prior knowledge of a planned treasonable act involving one Colonel Mohammed Alhassan Ma’aji and others but failed to alert authorities.

Count one reads: That you, Major General Mohammed Ibrahim Gana (Rtd), Captain Erasmus Ochegobia Victor (Rtd), Inspector Ahmed Ibrahim, Zekeri Umoru, Bukar Kashim Goni and Abdulkadir Sani, Timipre Sylva (still at large) and others, sometime in the year 2025, in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired with one another to levy war against the state to overawe the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 37(2) of the Criminal Code Cap C38 LFN 2004.

Count 2 reads: That you, Major General Mohammed Ibrahim Gana (Rtd), Captain Erasmus Ochegobia Victor (Rtd), Inspector Ahmed Ibrahim, Zekeri Umoru, Bukar Kashim Goni and Abdulkadir Sani, Timipre Sylva (still at large) sometime in the year 2025, in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court, knowing that Colonel Mohammed Alhassan Ma’ajt (N/10668) and others intended to commit treason, did not give the information thereof with all reasonable despatch to either the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, or a Peace Officer and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 40(b) of the Criminal Code Cap C38 LFN 2004.