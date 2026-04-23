2027: How APC Ogun East Endorsed Dapo Abiodun as Consensus Candidate

James Sowole in Abeokuta





Leaders and stakeholders of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun East Senatorial District have endorsed Governor Dapo Abiodun as their consensus candidate for the 2027 senatorial election.

The endorsement was announced at a well-attended caucus meeting of APC held at Adeola Odutola Hall in Ijebu-Ode, bringing together a broad coalition of party leaders and grassroots representatives from across the district.

The political event was attended by stakeholders, including members of the Governor’s Advisory Council; former and serving local government chairmen; past and present lawmakers at both state and national levels; councillors; ward chairmen from all wards in the district; as well as women and youth leaders.

Other leaders at the meeting were serving members of the National Assembly and the House of Assembly; past members of both the state and National Assembly; and members of the Elders Advisory Council.

Addressing the gathering, former Ogun East senator, Lekan Mustapha, and former Deputy Governor and Senator Gbenga Kaka said the decision to endorsement Abiodun was driven by a shared conviction that he possessed the capacity to represent the district effectively in the senate.

Mustapha said, “Party leaders would formally communicate the endorsement to the governor, including a commitment to purchase his nomination forms for the 2027 election.

“We will put a body together to deliver this message to our governor that he has been adopted as the consensus candidate.”

In his remarks, Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi, stated that the governor’s track record in governance and party cohesion made him deserving of the senate seat.

“This endorsement is historic and unanimous. It reflects the collective belief that Prince Dapo Abiodun is the right person for the position,” he stated.

House of Representatives member, Femi Ogunbanwo, representing Odogbolu, Ijebu-Ode and Ijebu North East Federal Constituency, said the governor’s administration had fostered peace and development across the state, expressing confidence that he would attract more dividends of democracy to Ogun East at the national level.

Chairman of Sagamu Local Government Area, Hon. Afolabi Odulate, commended the governor’s performance and reiterated the district’s collective appeal for him to accept the senatorial bid.

The event witnessed participation from all 103 councillors across the nine local governments in Ogun East, alongside youth leaders and key grassroots mobilisers.

Prominent figures in attendance included former senators Gbenga Kaka and Lekan Mustapha, Ogun East APC Chairman Adedoyin Adeleke, and respected party elders, such as Kola Ogunjobi, Bayo Dayo, Durojaye, Pegba Otemolu, James Dina, and Osibote Aloran .

Equally present were notable political figures and mobilisers, including Femi Nuberu, Yinka Adeleye, Jokotade Kasimawo, Toyin Jekami, Kuburat Arigbabu, Aremu Babatunde, Ojuroye, Tajudeen Adedeko, Adefowora Akeem, Blessed Ogunsola, Ogunnde Razaki, and Sakiru Folorunso.

Members of the House of Representatives from the district — Adesola Elegbeji, Joseph Adegbesan, and Femi Ogunbanwo — also attended in solidarity, underscoring the widespread backing for the governor’s anticipated senatorial bid.

Meanwhile, Special Adviser to the Ogun State Governor on Media and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, offered an explanation on why former governor of the state, Senator Gbenga Daniel, was denied entry at a meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday.

A video of Daniel, who addressed his supporters from the door of a Coaster bus at the venue of the meeting, has since gone viral.

But reacting to the Daniel’s claim that he was not allowed into the venue of the event, Akinmade said Daniel was not barred from the meeting.

Rather, he said the former governor refused to conform with security protocol at the venue of the meeting.

He said the protocol was that since it was a caucus meeting, only those invited were being allowed into the venue.

He said the message was passed across to Daniel by the security operatives, who asked him to either step out of the bus and walk along into the venue or take a car in which the occupants could be clearly seen.

Daniel was, however, said to have insisted on going into the venue of the meeting with the bus, a development Akinmade said led to the stalemate.

He added, “This is not the first time we are having this sort of scenario in Ogun State.

“An aspirant for Ogun West Senatorial District seat was prevented from attending a similar meeting in the state capital, Abeokuta, after insisting on going in with some uninvited people.

“Nobody could have stopped the former governor if he had complied with the security protocol.

“All he needed to have done was either come out of the bus or use a car the security people can see through to be sure he is the only one or with invited people.

“He would then just have signed the invited members register and go in for the meeting.”