NCDC Confirms COVID-19 Case in Cross River State

say no evidence of widespread transmission

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has the confirmed case of COVID-19 in cross-river state.

In a statement issued last night, the Centre, said that it had taken measures to check further spread of infection.

It assured that there was no evidence of widespread transmission of the disease at the moment .

The statement said :”The NCDC confirms that the single COVID-19 case in Cross-River State has been isolated and is stable, receiving care in line with national guidelines.

“Response measures including contact tracing, surveillance, and infection prevention and control have been activated in collaboration with the State Ministry of Health and partners”..

According to the disease control centre, “all identified contacts are being followed up appropriately, and there is no evidence at this time of widespread transmission.”

NCDC advised members of the public to maintain good hygiene, stay home if unwell, and follow updates from official health authorities.

NCDC further said that it will continue to closely monitor the situation and will provide updates as needed.