Jonathan Visits Tinubu at State House

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday played host to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan at State House, Abuja.

The meeting, which began about 4pm on Wednesday at the first floor office of the president, was part of a pattern of consultations between the two leaders on West African political affairs and Nigeria’s continental engagements.

Jonathan’s visit was confirmed by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, who posted photographs of the meeting on his X account, with a caption, “President Tinubu meets former President Goodluck Jonathan at the Villa.”

The photographs showed both men engaged in what appeared to be a relaxed discussion, with a “Two-Year Milestone” document visible in a corner of the president’s office.

No official statement was issued on the substance of the discussions, but Wednesday’s meeting came five months after Jonathan’s last visit in November 2025.

Jonathan last visited State House in a similar capacity on November 29, 2025, barely hours after being airlifted out of Guinea Bissau following a coup staged by soldiers loyal to Brigadier-General Dinis Incanha.

Incanha had arrested incumbent President Umaro Sissoco Embaló on November 26, a day before the electoral commission was to announce official results of the November 23 presidential election.

At the time, Jonathan had led the West African Elders Forum election observation mission and was evacuated on a jet reportedly provided by Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara.

Jonathan has spent much of his term after leaving office as President in 2025 serving as West Africa’s most active election observer and mediator, with assignments in Mali, The Gambia, Liberia and, most recently, Guinea-Bissau under the auspices of the West African Elders Forum.