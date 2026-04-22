  • Wednesday, 22nd April, 2026

Adelabu Resigns as Minister of Power

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Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu has reigned from the Federal Executive Council to fully focus on  his gubernatorial ambition in Oyo State.

Adelabu tendered his resignation letter dated April 22 on Wednesday .

The letter was addressed to President Bola Tinubu through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen George Akume.

The Presidency also acknowledged receipt of the resignation letter, which was sighted by THISDAY, Wednesday.

Adelabu’s resignation, is, however, from effect from April 30, 2026.

In the letter, Adelabu thanked the President for the privilege and confidence reposed in him by appointing to serve the country in a ministerial capacity.

“I write with deep honour and profound gratitude to formally tender my resignation as the Honourable Minister of Power of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This resignation is to take effect on April 30, 2026 in order to allow sufficient time for a smooth and orderly handover of responsibilities.

” Your Excellency, l remain grateful for the privilege and confidence you reposed in me by appointing me to serve our great nation in this capacity. It has been a rare honour to contribute to national development under your leadership and to play a role in advancing reforms in the power sector – one of the most critical foundations of Nigeria’s industrial growth and economic foundation of transformation,” Adelabu said.

The former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), added his resignation from the cabinet would now enable him to focus on the realisation of his ambition of becoming the Governor of Oyo State, which had been his primary ambition since 2018, when he voluntarily resigned as CBN Deputy Governor in order to pursue the same goal.

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