Tinubu to Gov Mbah: The Future of Nigeria Rests on People Like You

• Lauds Enugu governor for commitment to devt, calls him transformative leader

•Reassures on acceleration of Port Harcourt-Enugu railway

• We will stand proudly with you in 2027, Mbah assures

•Thanks president for investment in infrastructure in South-east state

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday commended the governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, for his developmental strides, declaring that leaders like him are critical to Nigeria’s growth and democratic consolidation.

Tinubu described Mbah as a transformative leader, stating that leaders with clarity of vision and commitment to development remain critical to Nigeria’s progress.

The president spoke at State House, Abuja, during an appreciation visit by Mbah and a large delegation from Enugu State.

He described the gathering as symbolic of growing confidence in governance and a shared commitment to national development.

Tinubu stated that the scale and composition of the delegation reflected a significant moment for his administration and underscored the importance of collaboration between the federal and subnational governments.

He said the governor’s efforts in key sectors, such as security, infrastructure, education and healthcare, were already yielding measurable outcomes.

Tinubu said the progress in Enugu demonstrated that reform-driven governance could deliver tangible benefits to citizens.

The president acknowledged the pace of development in Enugu state, stating that the results being recorded are evidence of effective leadership and policy execution.

Tinubu said, “This is a very intimidating delegation. And I will mark this as a very remarkable moment of this administration and the future of this country. The words that you have spoken, Excellency, are quite encouraging and transformative. The work you are doing is extremely important for our democracy to grow and for people to flourish.

“For the state to develop, the future of this country rests on people like you with the commitment, great vision, and seriousness that you have embarked upon since you assumed the office.

“I thank you very much on behalf of the country, the great people of this nation, and Enugu State, in particular. You’ve been a transformative leader, and we genuinely appreciate what is evolving in Enugu today in a manner that we have witnessed a rapid development of the state. Thank you.”

The president added, “The results you have outlined in security, infrastructure, education, and healthcare are not abstract. They are the evidence that reform is working, that difficult decisions are yielding real outcomes, and that Nigeria is moving forward.

“I can assure you we will continue to work together, think together, and build together a nation that will be a pride of place for all our citizens.”

Tinubu emphasised that national development required alignment across all levels of government, urging sustained cooperation between federal, state and local authorities to achieve lasting economic growth and social stability.

He assured that the federal government would continue to support Enugu State, particularly in the delivery of critical infrastructure, including rail, power and transport projects that were central to economic expansion.

On the Port Harcourt-Enugu rail line, the president acknowledged the importance of the project and indicated that steps would be taken to ensure its continuation and eventual completion, given its strategic relevance to the South-east and the wider economy.

Tinubu also pointed to longstanding structural challenges in infrastructure financing, and stated that previous attempts to fund long-term projects with short-term resources had hindered delivery, while his administration was working to adopt more sustainable financing approaches.

Tinubu told the Enugu State governor, “On the matter you’ve raised: the rail from Port Harcourt to Enugu, the power sector reforms, the infrastructure that is a backbone of economic development of our country are noted, and we will do more.

“What would be—what has been the problem in the past in Nigeria is that Nigeria was trying to finance long-term projects with short-term funding. We have not embarked upon a serious long-term outlook for our country. And with people like you—a leader that is so committed, so visionary—Nigeria is on the right trajectory to becoming a very successful, leading African nation.”

He maintained that Nigeria was a leading economy in Africa in terms of growth potential, attributing this to the contributions of leaders at various levels of government and the ongoing reforms aimed at stabilising the economy.

The president urged the governor to remain focused on governance despite political distractions, stressing that progress often attracts criticism but should not derail development efforts.

He also referenced challenges in the power sector, linking current difficulties to past policy decisions, while reiterating the commitment of his administration to reforms aimed at improving electricity supply and supporting economic activity.

In his remarks, Mbah expressed appreciation to the president for the federal government’s interventions in Enugu State, stating that increased engagement between the state and the federal government is already producing visible results.

He said the visit was intended to convey gratitude on behalf of the people of Enugu State for infrastructure investments and policy decisions that had supported development efforts within the state.

Mbah highlighted several federal initiatives, including improvements in road infrastructure, the concessioning of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, and the establishment of regional development frameworks aimed at accelerating growth in the South-east.

He said the interventions were helping to unlock economic opportunities, enhance connectivity and improve the overall quality of life for residents.

The governor drew attention to the Port Harcourt-Enugu rail project, stressing its importance to regional trade and mobility, while urging sustained commitment to its completion in order to realise its full economic value.

He also acknowledged national economic reforms, including fiscal and monetary adjustments, stating that such measures have expanded the capacity of states to invest in development and deliver services to citizens.

According to him, Enugu State has leveraged the reforms to strengthen security, increase internally generated revenue, and expand investments in healthcare, education and infrastructure.

Mbah said improvements in public safety had created a more stable environment for economic activity, while ongoing investments in social services were beginning to deliver measurable outcomes for residents.

He stated, “We have come to state, boldly and without ambiguity, that this relationship has earned our trust and support. On that basis, we will stand proudly with you on election day in January 2027. At our backs are millions of men, women, and children whose lives are shaped, for better or worse, by our governance and by the decisions you make at the centre.

“They carry the weight of those decisions in real terms. Whether they have access to water, food, sanitation, education, what they earn, how far they must travel to build a life. For many, this is a question of basic survival. But there is a strong sense that things are changing.”

Mbah said, “The relationship between Enugu State and the federal government is producing results that are beginning to define a path for our people. It is early, but it is real, and we value deeply the direction it sets.

“Mr. President, you are a true friend of Enugu State. This was evident in January 2025, when you visited Enugu.

“You broke a long-standing political distance between this region and the federal government. You crossed party lines. At a time when the Enugu electorate did not favour your party, yet you chose to invest in our state because you recognised what we were building.”

Mbah added that road construction, agricultural development and tourism initiatives were contributing to broader economic growth within the state.

He said the people of the state were increasingly seeing the impact of coordinated governance, expressing confidence that continued collaboration would yield even greater development outcomes.

Mbah reiterated the state’s commitment to sustaining its partnership with the federal government, emphasising that unity and policy alignment remain essential for achieving long-term national development objectives.

He said, “So remarkable are your deeds, Mr. President, that the applause for one hardly dies down before another similar grand gesture emerges. With the South East Development Commission, you have established a structure for coordinated regional development.

“Its inauguration, reinforced by the South-East Vision 2050 forum, marks a turning point – bringing the region behind a single, long-term plan. For the first time in decades, there is a shared framework to coordinate infrastructure, investment, and growth across state lines, at a scale no single state could achieve alone.”

The governor said, “The extension of the gas pipeline to Enugu will connect the state to the national gas grid and, critically, unlock our own gas reserves. Those assets can then be evacuated and brought to market, making power generation viable, and shifting Enugu from sitting on stranded resources to becoming an energy hub for the South-east.

“The Port Harcourt-Enugu rail line, once a vital corridor, had been abandoned for decades. You have approved its reconstruction, and we are grateful. Work has reached Aba, but its full value depends on completion to Enugu.

“We note, however, that contractors are yet to return to site due to funding delays, and we respectfully draw your attention to the need for continuity so this critical link can be realised.

“Your imprints on roads have been no less remarkable. You have carried out several critical interventions.”