Appeal Court Dismisses Julius Abure’s Suit, Affirms Nenadi Usman as LP’s New Leader

• Party releases list of state congresses electoral subcommittees

Chuks Okocha and Alex Enumah in Abuja





The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, has, in a unanimous judgement delivered by a three-member panel of Justices, dismissed the appeal filed by Julius Abure, challenging the leadership of the Labour Party.

THISDAY reported that on January 21, 2026, Hon. Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, reaffirmed the earlier judgment of the Supreme Court that removed Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Senator Nenadi Usman as the legitimate leader of the party, to the exclusion of all others.

Dissatisfied with that decision, Abure approached the Court of Appeal in suit No. CA/ABJ/CV/255/2026 – Barr. Julius Abure & Anor v. Sen. Nenadi Esther Usman & 3 Ors – seeking to overturn the judgment of the lower court.

Yesterday, in the lead judgment delivered by Justice Oyejoju Oyewumi, with Justices A. B. Mohammed and Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike concurring, the appellate court affirmed the decision of the Federal High Court.

The court held that the Supreme Court had, on 4th April 2025, conclusively settled the leadership dispute within the Labour Party when it nullified the convention that purportedly returned Barr. Abure as National Chairman.

The appellate court agreed with the trial court that the court below had the powers under Section 251 of the Constitution to compel a statutory federal government agency to perform its functions when it ordered INEC to recognise Senator Nenadi Usman as the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

The appellate court also agreed with the trial court that the constitution of the Caretaker Committee of the Labour Party, headed by Usman, was a doctrine of necessity needed to provide leadership in the party when there appeared to be a vacuum.

The justices criticised Abure for abuse of court process and for engaging in forum shopping at a Nasarawa State High Court on a matter already decided by the Supreme Court, and for persisting in laying claim to the leadership of the party despite the clear and unambiguous pronouncement of the apex court.

The court further held that the appeal was devoid of merit and constituted an abuse of court process.

Consequently, the court, while dismissing the appeal by Abure, imposed a cost of ten million naira against him for wasting judicial time on a matter that had already been conclusively determined.

Reacting to the judgment, Usman, described the ruling as a victory for democracy and the rule of law.

She commended the judiciary for its courage and steadfastness in upholding justice despite attempts by certain elements to undermine its integrity.

LP Releases List of State Congresses Electoral Subcommittees

Meanwhile, the Labour Party has released the composition of chairmen and members of its electoral subcommittees for the forthcoming congresses across the states of the federation.

The party had earlier announced the timetable for its congresses, with ward congresses scheduled for Thursday, 23rd April, local government congresses on Friday, 24th April, and state congresses on Saturday, 25th April 2026.

The subcommittees, made up of experienced and respected party members, have been constituted to oversee the conduct of the congresses in their respective states.

The appointed chairmen were: Hon. Iheanacho Obioma (Abia), Francis Kim (Adamawa), Ekong Philip Solomon (Akwa Ibom), Chief Tony Asuoha (Anambra), Malam Mustapha Adamu (Bauchi), Beredugo Ebimonyo (Bayelsa),Chief John A. A. Ochoga (Benue) and Comrade Buratai (Borno).

Also there were Urom P. Iyang (Cross River), Hon. Chuks Onitsha (Delta), Chief Mitchell Nwabueze (Ebonyi),Comrade Dr. Saliu Edogiawerie (Edo), Comrade Usman Mohammed (Niger), Owolabi Ezekiel (Ogun), Charles Afolabi (Ondo) and Balogun Ibrahim (Osun).

There were also Babatunde Yusuf (Oyo), Fakorede Matthew (Ekiti), Dr. David Ogba (Enugu), Comrade Adoga S. Knaabayi (Gombe), Hon. Chinagorom Nwankpa (Imo),Comrade Mustapha Garba (Jigawa), Dr. Emmanuel Barau (Kaduna), and Comrade Kabiru Said (Kano).

Others were Pastor Ishaku Izang (Plateau), Hon. Amaobi Ogah (Rivers), Professor Muhamuda Muhammad (Sokoto),Barrister Jesse Williams (Taraba), Mukhtar Hassan (Yobe),Haila Ayuba Baja (Zamfara) and Comrade Ismail Bello (Katsina).

Lastly, on the list were, Comrade Muh’d H. Birnin (Kebbi),Hon. Samuel Ajare (Kogi), Bodunde David Adebayo (Kwara), Chukwuemeka Ogbanna (Lagos), Comrade Dr. Muttaqa Yushau (Nasarawa), and Comrade Rose Uba-Anarah (FCT).

In a message to the subcommittee chairmen and members, Usman charged them to carry out their responsibilities with utmost fairness, transparency, and integrity.

She reminded them of the party’s core values of equal opportunity and social justice, urging them to reflect these principles in the discharge of their duties. Senator Usman further emphasized the need for diligence and commitment, noting that the credibility of the Party must be upheld throughout the congress process.