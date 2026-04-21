Breaking: Tinubu Removes Edun, Dangiwa as Ministers in Minor Cabinet Reshuffle

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has removed Minister of Finance and the Coordinating Minister for the Economy Mr Wale Edun and the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa in a minor cabinet reshuffle of the Federal Executive Council.

The Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Yomi Odunuga, made the disclosure in a statement Tuesday.

He referenced to a memo signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, that the President had ordered Edun to hand over to the Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Taiwo Oyedele, as the substantive Minister of Finance, while Muttaqha Rabe Darma (PhD) has been named as the ministerial nominee and minister designate for the Housing and Urban Development Ministry.

The memo also directed Dangiwa to hand over to the Minister of State in the ministry.

Akume, in the memo, also stated that all handing over and taking over processes should be completed on or before close of business on Thursday 23rd April, 2026.

“These changes are aimed at strengthening cohesion, synergy in governance as well as achieving more impactful delivery on the economy to Nigerians, through the Renewed Hope Agenda,” Akume said while explaining the President’s decision.

He added that President Tinubu approved the the cabinet reshuffle in exercise the powers conferred on him by Sections 147 and 148 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, as amended).

The memo added that the President also thanked the outgoing ministers for their services to the nation while wishing them the best in all their future endeavours.

Akume also noted that the President, equally assured all cabinet members that the reinvigoration process shall be continuous.